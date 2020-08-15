  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
Dying with Dignity Bill

Phelan appeals for TDs to support assisted dying bill

Campaigner Vicky Phelan has appealed to politicians to support the "Dying with Dignity Bill" which will be reintroduced in the Dáil tomorrow.
"People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny has brought a bill on assisted dying in Ireland back on the political agenda in recent weeks.

At a press conference this afternoon, Ms Phelan said people with terminal illnesses should be given the choice to die.

"No matter how good palliative care is, there is still a certain amount of suffering that palliative care often cannot get on top of," she said."

How do you feel about this? Should people have the right to choose how and when they end their life and do so with dignity?

It's a complicated and emotive topic and one which isn't black or white.
At a time when we calling all loss of life tragic should we allow people to end theirs where they are in pain and there is little or no chance of recovery or improvement?
 

Bit of a can of worms really I think. There are cases where euthanasia seems to be the compassionate choice. As with almost everything, though, there are always going to be pros and cons. There will be situations where people would be glad to have this as an option (ugly painful terminal illnesses); however, I can also think of situations where it might generate a negative dynamic.

Imagine someone who has just been diagnosed with early-stage dementia and the future care is likely to fall on some loved one. In a situation with euthanasia available, the sufferer will have to perhaps distressingly consider imminent euthanasia (perhaps out of a desire not to burden the loved one) while they are still mentally competent. Something more to pile onto the situation.

Or a hard-pressed stressed-out carer potentially may become resentful. In a situation without availability of euthanasia, everyone may accept that life sometimes is just hard, there's no other choice, and they just have to get on with things. Having options isn’t always necessarily a good thing. In earlier times when life was often far harder, old people in some cultures, particularly when food was very short, might often just head off by themselves in winter snow to “go hunting” and never return. This though is not the case in the West anyway.

There is also the slippery slope argument: that while it is for the best of intentions, a certain line is being crossed, which can have somewhat corrosive effects on society over time (there can be upsides to coarse sub-optimal but easily arbitrated boundaries). Doctors and nurses are no longer just positive carers but are involved in actively ending lives too. The envelope of what's acceptable gets wider over time.

There was a long, very interesting and nuanced article in the Guardian some time back looking at this question with respect to the Netherlands. The Netherlands brought in a euthanasia framework with various protections 17 years ago. The Netherlands is one of the few examples of a country where euthanasia has been available for an appreciable length of time. It’s quite a balanced article, but certain evidence of the slippery slope does seem evident there (and it’s not all a bed of roses; the articles goes into both pros and cons of the Dutch experience). Plus it’s far yet from being the end of this particular experiment. I reckon we’ll probably have to come back there in another 20 years to get a final more definitive idea of the true trade offs between the lighter and darker sides of euthanasia there. IMO this is a very grey and ambiguous topic.
 
