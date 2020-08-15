Phelan appeals for TDs to support assisted dying bill Campaigner Vicky Phelan has appealed to politicians to support the "Dying with Dignity Bill" which will be reintroduced in the Dáil tomorrow.

"People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny has brought a bill on assisted dying in Ireland back on the political agenda in recent weeks.At a press conference this afternoon, Ms Phelan said people with terminal illnesses should be given the choice to die."No matter how good palliative care is, there is still a certain amount of suffering that palliative care often cannot get on top of," she said."How do you feel about this? Should people have the right to choose how and when they end their life and do so with dignity?It's a complicated and emotive topic and one which isn't black or white.At a time when we calling all loss of life tragic should we allow people to end theirs where they are in pain and there is little or no chance of recovery or improvement?