Eamon Ryan elected new Green Party leader

David Cochrane

David Cochrane

1
Joined
Feb 21, 2003
Messages
4,249
Website
www.politics.ie
Twitter
davidcochrane
Former Green Party TD Eamon Ryan has successfully beaten Kilkenny County Councillor Malcolm Noonan and party activist Phil Kearney to become the third leader of the Green Party, succeeding John Gormley.

Today we set out on the road to recovery for the Green Party in Ireland. We need to win back the trust and support of the Irish people, he said. A greener future makes sense for our country, a future where we develop our resources more wisely, share our wealth more equitably and play our part in tackling the global environmental challenges we all face.

Our leadership election has been a positive experience. We have started to learn lessons from our mistakes and achievements in Government and understand the need to protect what we did achieve.

We wish the new Government well, and will be supportive in whatever way we can to get our country out of our immediate economic crisis. However, it is already clear that the new administration has little understanding of how a green approach could set us on a more sustainable path.

The shelving of Local Government reforms, climate legislation and the various smart economy initiatives that we had ready to go, makes it clear that the Green Party is needed more than ever.

Eamon Ryan, newly elected leader of the Green Party​
Click to expand...
 


T

Tomas Mor

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 22, 2010
Messages
10,351
what is he leading, must feel like AJ Smith after the iceberg !
 
Hewson

Hewson

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
9,616
Poor Ryan. Newly promoted Captain of the Marie Celeste.
 
QuizMaster

QuizMaster

Well-known member
Joined
May 26, 2004
Messages
3,193
Website
www.quizmatic.com
Congratulations to him. He has a mountain to climb. The snivelling sneering comments on this site can be wiped away with a kleenex. The real challenges lie ahead.
Not my first choice but I look forward to working with him all the same.
 
Astral Peaks

Astral Peaks

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 9, 2010
Messages
25,750
Certainly one of the brighter people in Irish politics.

But.......his very patronising tone and manner grates with many and his seeming refusal to admit when he is wrong or to accept criticism is very limiting in a leader.

At least that buffoon Boyle didn't go forward.
 
Aindriu

Aindriu

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 28, 2007
Messages
8,634
QuizMaster said:
Congratulations to him. He has a mountain to climb. The snivelling sneering comments on this site can be wiped away with a kleenex. The real challenges lie ahead.
Not my first choice but I look forward to working with him all the same.
Click to expand...
You need help.
 
Hewson

Hewson

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
9,616
QuizMaster said:
Congratulations to him. He has a mountain to climb. The snivelling sneering comments on this site can be wiped away with a kleenex. The real challenges lie ahead.
Not my first choice but I look forward to working with him all the same.
Click to expand...
I wish him luck too. But I'm still smarting from the feeling that the Greens betrayed their own voters by propping up the most ruinous, discredited and inept administration in the State's history.

And that won't be quickly forgotten when Mr Ryan starts making promises.
 
Panopticon

Panopticon

Well-known member
Joined
May 27, 2009
Messages
5,575
Lesson #1 of Irish politics... the people who hate you don't get to decide whether you win elections or not.
 
DeputyEdo

DeputyEdo

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 9, 2010
Messages
3,449
Best of luck to him, and I might give them a vote again at some stage, but it'll take a lot of hard work to undo the damage they've done to themselves by propping up the Fianna Failures.
 
drummed

drummed

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 22, 2010
Messages
36,191
Astral Peaks said:
Certainly one of the brighter people in Irish politics.

But.......his very patronising tone and manner grates with many and his seeming refusal to admit when he is wrong or to accept criticism is very limiting in a leader.

At least that buffoon Boyle didn't go forward.
Click to expand...
The fact that he could be considered one of the more intelligent people in politics says it all really. A self regarding windbag with a limited grasp on reality takes over as death cult leader. Hopefully he'll get lots of work done and decreases the vote further until it completely vanishes. Considering he was standing against Itchy and Scratchy he could hardly lose amoung the few dozen nuts who bothered voting.
 
F

FakeViking

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 26, 2006
Messages
8,932
QuizMaster said:
Congratulations to him. He has a mountain to climb. The snivelling sneering comments on this site can be wiped away with a kleenex. The real challenges lie ahead.
Not my first choice but I look forward to working with him all the same.
Click to expand...
Do you not think that his association with the last Govt will slow any recovery you might hope for? IMHO, a clean pair of hands was called for!
 
M

Munnkeyman

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 14, 2010
Messages
6,988
Astral Peaks said:
Certainly one of the brighter people in Irish politics.

But.......his very patronising tone and manner grates with many and his seeming refusal to admit when he is wrong or to accept criticism is very limiting in a leader.

At least that buffoon Boyle didn't go forward.
Click to expand...
Not that bright then..........

I didn't vote for the green party but thought they would make
a much better impression on debate and policy making in Irish politics
and that they might rein in Fianna Fáil a bit.
Sadly for them, all I and many others can remember vividly
is Gogarty's rant.
 
Last edited:
Panopticon

Panopticon

Well-known member
Joined
May 27, 2009
Messages
5,575
DeputyEdo said:
So FF got kicked out of government because everyone loves them?
Click to expand...
Nope, FF got kicked out of government because people who used to vote for them stopped.

But most of the people whining about the Greens on this thread never voted Green and never would.
 
Astral Peaks

Astral Peaks

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 9, 2010
Messages
25,750
Panopticon said:
Lesson #1 of Irish politics... the people who hate you don't get to decide whether you win elections or not.
Click to expand...
If there is enough of them they just might?
 
drummed

drummed

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 22, 2010
Messages
36,191
Panopticon said:
Lesson #1 of Irish politics... the people who hate you don't get to decide whether you win elections or not.
Click to expand...
So how do you explain what happened to Cowen and the lads?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom