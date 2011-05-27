Eamon Ryan elected new Green Party leader

Eamon Ryan, newly elected leader of the Green Party​

Today we set out on the road to recovery for the Green Party in Ireland. We need to win back the trust and support of the Irish people, he said. A greener future makes sense for our country, a future where we develop our resources more wisely, share our wealth more equitably and play our part in tackling the global environmental challenges we all face.Our leadership election has been a positive experience. We have started to learn lessons from our mistakes and achievements in Government and understand the need to protect what we did achieve.We wish the new Government well, and will be supportive in whatever way we can to get our country out of our immediate economic crisis. However, it is already clear that the new administration has little understanding of how a green approach could set us on a more sustainable path.The shelving of Local Government reforms, climate legislation and the various smart economy initiatives that we had ready to go, makes it clear that the Green Party is needed more than ever.