'Earthlings. You have one day to select a leader to represent you all.'

So the aliens have finally landed. Turned out to be quite a decent lot but have quite a few calls to make and don't want to miss out on a few days leave the other side of Proxima Centauri. There was a quick read-out of the Galactic News was that essentially we'd be allowed into the Milky Way Union and access all technological advances available to all members, cure for cancer, free energy, the lot.



One problem. They are in a bit of a hurry. So they want to talk to one recognised human leader. No interest in meeting committees or Chairs of committees. We have 24 hours to run as wide a plebiscite as we can across the world and come up with a single name.



I'd go for Jacinda Ardern from New Zealand. Why? Very good crisis leadership and management, down to earth style, very few pretensions visible. The epitome of a modern leader and someone who knows the real time problems young parents face around careers and so on. Came through the Christchurch crisis and the earthquake crisis and then came through very strongly as one of the world's few effective leaders in response to the crisis.



She is currently facing an election in two months time. The opposition is in disarray and Ardern's popularity and the polls suggest a possible landslide for her party (12 points ahead of the National Party as at 14th July). For a relatively young leader she has done tremendously well in a series of crises and seems a very steady and safe pair of hands in office for the Kiwis.



So my vote for leader who gets to represent us in the talks with the aliens would be Jacinda Ardern. Your choice would be, and why?