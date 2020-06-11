Economist Roubini who the predicted financial crash has a bleak outlook for the next decade

See Nouriel Roubini: 'My prediction for a Great Depression is not about 2020, but the decade of the 2020s' I got used to his heavy accent a minute into the video! He expects negative economic forces to prevail for the next decade-increasing economic inequality in the USA and many countries with continuing automation of jobs; further gains internationally for political populism advocating disruptive economic policies; record excessive borrowings of US corporations forcing cutbacks in employment and capital spending;disruptions to trade and global supply chains; deterioration in US/China trade relations;the inability of USA to continue massive deficits without eventual restoration of inflation; and great difficulty in controlling such inflation in a weak economy.
Governments need to prepare for such eventualities. I expect a President Biden administration would restore cooperation and consultation with US allies and trade partners and introduce income redistribution policies and health care reforms to help America's large underclasses including poor whites. A negative aspect of Democratic politics is hostility to trade among the left wing of the party.
As for the above negative economic forces,the public's experience of Trump has turned a big majority of Americans against hard right wing populism; historic low interest rates facilitate record borrowings of US corporations; a Biden administration could help slow or stop the trend to disruption of trade; and the interdependency of economic relations betrween the US and China could limit deterioration in trade relations if President Xi shows restraint.
