Economist Roubini who the predicted financial crash has a bleak outlook for the next decade

Patslatt1

Nov 18, 2009
See Nouriel Roubini: 'My prediction for a Great Depression is not about 2020, but the decade of the 2020s' I got used to his heavy accent a minute into the video! He expects negative economic forces to prevail for the next decade-increasing economic inequality in the USA and many countries with continuing automation of jobs; further gains internationally for political populism advocating disruptive economic policies; record excessive borrowings of US corporations forcing cutbacks in employment and capital spending;disruptions to trade and global supply chains; deterioration in US/China trade relations;the inability of USA to continue massive deficits without eventual restoration of inflation; and great difficulty in controlling such inflation in a weak economy.
Governments need to prepare for such eventualities. I expect a President Biden administration would restore cooperation and consultation with US allies and trade partners and introduce income redistribution policies and health care reforms to help America's large underclasses including poor whites. A negative aspect of Democratic politics is hostility to trade among the left wing of the party.
As for the above negative economic forces,the public's experience of Trump has turned a big majority of Americans against hard right wing populism; historic low interest rates facilitate record borrowings of US corporations; a Biden administration could help slow or stop the trend to disruption of trade; and the interdependency of economic relations betrween the US and China could limit deterioration in trade relations if President Xi shows restraint.
 


shiel

Feb 14, 2011
I am pessimistic.

I think extreme right wing populism is going to prevail.

We are on the way back to the 1930s.

I hope I am wrong.
 
Sync

Sync

Aug 27, 2009
I think that's a really interesting piece.

I disagree with the idea that there's going to be a depression, but I absolutely agree with the idea of increasing economic inequality. Covid's been useful to observe in an exaggerated environment what I think the trend's going to be.

Decimation of the high street. Completely. Mid level clothes stores are all on borrowed time. All the people they employ are done. PC World, Mango, Gamestop, Travel companies, I mean take your pick. All done.

Massive increase in the JD.Coms, Amazons, Alibaba and the people they employ. Increasing gap between the haves and have nots.

What the company results show is that unemployment and the working classes being concerned about their incomes, don't really matter. Because they only buy a predictable amount of items anyway (Groceries, essentials etc). And as long as the middle classes continue to buy, your online or services company's going to do well.

So I think it's a changing environment that hasn't really be fully modelled yet. For instance, all that high street destruction = increase in land to build apartments = satisfaction of demand and reduced housing costs. There are benefits as well as losses.

But I definitely think we're entering an era of higher unemployment amongst the unskilled workforce.
 
making waves

Mar 2, 2010
You don't have to be an economist to realise that we face a serious economic downturn. This has not been caused by the pandemic, but has been exasperated by it

The causes of the crisis of 2008 have not been resolved - in fact they have been deepened by the austerity of the subsequent 10 years and the massive shift in wealth from the poorest 90% to the top 1%. The world economy faced a downturn in 2020/2021 irrespective of covid 19 - it has been more accelerate and deepened by the pandemic - but it was going to happen anyway.

And there will be a reaction - more likely to the left, than to right-wing populism - and this is indicated by the recent upsurge of protest against right-wing populism and dictatorial powers across the globe.
 
Aug 27, 2009
