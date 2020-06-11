Economist Roubini who the predicted financial crash has a bleak outlook for the next decade

I think that's a really interesting piece.



I disagree with the idea that there's going to be a depression, but I absolutely agree with the idea of increasing economic inequality. Covid's been useful to observe in an exaggerated environment what I think the trend's going to be.



Decimation of the high street. Completely. Mid level clothes stores are all on borrowed time. All the people they employ are done. PC World, Mango, Gamestop, Travel companies, I mean take your pick. All done.



Massive increase in the JD.Coms, Amazons, Alibaba and the people they employ. Increasing gap between the haves and have nots.



What the company results show is that unemployment and the working classes being concerned about their incomes, don't really matter. Because they only buy a predictable amount of items anyway (Groceries, essentials etc). And as long as the middle classes continue to buy, your online or services company's going to do well.



So I think it's a changing environment that hasn't really be fully modelled yet. For instance, all that high street destruction = increase in land to build apartments = satisfaction of demand and reduced housing costs. There are benefits as well as losses.



But I definitely think we're entering an era of higher unemployment amongst the unskilled workforce.