“We would welcome your support for securing the outstanding money from the Department of Justice to police the Brexit challenge. We’re still four and a half million light on what was committed. We can absorb that pressure in the short term but clarity of what that means for us in the weeks ahead would be welcome.”
Mr Byrne said the planning assumption made by the PSNI in recent weeks is that “effectively the border is shifting from the Irish Sea back to the land border”, which he described as “well rehearsed” in terms of policing challenges.
“It’s the long-term effects – if that’s where we end up – in terms of how we preserve normality and community as well as economic life both in Northern Ireland as a whole but also particularly in that part of the country,” he told the Northern Ireland Policing Board.
“It links to the broader funding question of the 7,500 officers because I think what we hear from communities in that part of the country is that neighbourhood policing and having that local trusted presence is actually part of giving people reassurance that we can manage any changes in the path of crime as well as keeping the free flow of traffic on the border as normal as possible.”
The PSNI has not managed the transformation into a police force widely accepted in the nationalist community in Tyrone. I do not see how they could have effectively guard the border even if everyone loved them.
