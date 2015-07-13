Eirecode.ie is live

O

Outlander

Well-known member
Joined
May 31, 2007
Messages
593
Come and get one. Free postcodes for everyone.

I checked mine this morning, and found that I now live in the neighbouring townland...

Can we start a list of errors here?
 


cunnyfunt

cunnyfunt

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 16, 2015
Messages
6,718
Had a quick look, my appartment, and the one below me are different......how could that be?
 
Prester Jim

Prester Jim

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 3, 2009
Messages
9,978
Prester Jim

Prester Jim

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 3, 2009
Messages
9,978
cunnyfunt said:
Had a quick look, my appartment, and the one below me are different......how could that be?
Click to expand...
Every address has an individual postcode, it is actually so cool for us as we will finally be able to get takeaway delivered.
:p
 
cunnyfunt

cunnyfunt

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 16, 2015
Messages
6,718
Prester Jim said:
Every address has an individual postcode, it is actually so cool for us as we will finally be able to get takeaway delivered.
:p
Click to expand...

ahhhh..........................the naivety.....(i'd be trying that solo run when not hungry)
 
cunnyfunt

cunnyfunt

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 16, 2015
Messages
6,718
greengoose2 said:
What a magnificent system. Will the rest of the world be copying us?

Impressive!

Sent to you from ******
Click to expand...
thats shows your current address you know? if genuine...........delete
 
Last edited:
Prester Jim

Prester Jim

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 3, 2009
Messages
9,978
Prester Jim

Prester Jim

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 3, 2009
Messages
9,978
tonic said:
Did you just give everyone your address?
Click to expand...
And a lovely little terraced house it is too. House next door has a much nicer garden though, are we all invited around for drinks?
 
Prester Jim

Prester Jim

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 3, 2009
Messages
9,978
greengoose2 said:
What a magnificent system. Will the rest of the world be copying us?

Impressive!

Sent to you from _)*()&^(
Click to expand...
E type insulation, tut tut, very wasteful indeed.
You are overpricing that house too BTW, 269,950 me arse.
 
Norman Bates

Norman Bates

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 22, 2011
Messages
16,700
Twitter
norman60bates
Very interesting ... now do I have to write to everybody - utilities, banks, insurance companies, eBay - telling them my Eircode? Anyway, I've left the Eircode on my front door just in case the postman gets confused ? :roll:

Now, who's going to tell Visa, MasterCard, and Aer lingus, Ryanair, etc etc etc ?
 
Last edited:
Vega1447

Vega1447

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 18, 2007
Messages
5,685
Why has eircode made adjacent properties have non contiguous codes?
Privacy?
 
silverharp

silverharp

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
16,770
the delivery companies were giving it a meh because they have had Geo codes for 20 years.
 
GJG

GJG

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 10, 2006
Messages
3,130
Website
blog.hereshow.ie
Vega1447 said:
Why has eircode made adjacent properties have non contiguous codes?
Privacy?
Click to expand...
Because 40 per cent of Irish addresses are identical to their neighbour's address, and sometimes dozens or hundreds of others. Frequently such areas have concentrations of an extended family, so houses also have the same family, and even first name.

If they did what you suggest, there would only be a single character difference between otherwise identical addresses, and that would reduce the benefit of the system.

Also, any time there is a new build, there would be chaos, re-assigning numbers; if that wasn't done the system would gradually degrade and become capricious, being partially, but not wholly sequential.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top