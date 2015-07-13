Eirecode.ie is live

Vega1447 said: Why has eircode made adjacent properties have non contiguous codes?

Because 40 per cent of Irish addresses are identical to their neighbour's address, and sometimes dozens or hundreds of others. Frequently such areas have concentrations of an extended family, so houses also have the same family, and even first name.If they did what you suggest, there would only be a single character difference between otherwise identical addresses, and that would reduce the benefit of the system.Also, any time there is a new build, there would be chaos, re-assigning numbers; if that wasn't done the system would gradually degrade and become capricious, being partially, but not wholly sequential.