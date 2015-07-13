Eirecode.ie is live

Every address has an individual postcode, it is actually so cool for us as we will finally be able to get takeaway delivered.Had a quick look, my appartment, and the one below me are different......how could that be?
whats the odds it crashes....
What a magnificent system. Will the rest of the world be copying us?
Did you just give everyone your address?
Very, very high I think, already slow as hell.whats the odds it crashes....
And a lovely little terraced house it is too. House next door has a much nicer garden though, are we all invited around for drinks?Did you just give everyone your address?
E type insulation, tut tut, very wasteful indeed.
Voting for FG in the last GE.Come and get one. Free postcodes for everyone.
I checked mine this morning, and found that I now live in the neighbouring townland...
Can we start a list of errors here?
Because 40 per cent of Irish addresses are identical to their neighbour's address, and sometimes dozens or hundreds of others. Frequently such areas have concentrations of an extended family, so houses also have the same family, and even first name.Why has eircode made adjacent properties have non contiguous codes?
Privacy?