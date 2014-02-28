Eirigi scumbag get six years for the possession of firearms and ammunition.

The Fellow

The Fellow

Ursula Shannon (30), who is a PhD student, graduate of Trinity College and prominent member of socialist republican group Eirigi, and three men who were intercepted by armed gardai outside the premises of a firearms dealer have received sentences ranging from six to seven years for the possession of firearms and ammunition.


Trinity graduate gets six years for possession of guns - Independent.ie


Too short in my opinion. Should be at least 10 years.
 


ruserious

ruserious

She looks like a woman you'd bring home to your mother too.

 
friendlyfire

friendlyfire

The Fellow said:
So you are sexist as well as a judge!
 
the secretary

the secretary

Dangerous types them.
Enemies of the state. Hopefully they'll enjoy their well deserved holidays
 
WilliamLee

WilliamLee

Luckily, these Eirigi guys are clowns. I bet TCD are kicking themselves for letting the headbanger republican societies back in.
 
ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Did they rob the guns or did they buy them?

Seems a stiff enough sentence for possession.
 
A view from England

A view from England

A shame she isn't an IRA deviant as she'd have got a get out of jail free card.
 
Just Jack

Just Jack

Hopefully there will be an appeal against this injustice.
 
N

NewGoldDream

Little sympathy but I think it's a bit harsh as sentences go. 6 years just for possession? If she had fired it and caused serious harm, if she had robbed using it, she'd hardly have ended up any worse off.
 
The Fellow

The Fellow

The gun was bought to be used. Excellent work by Gardai/intelligence to stop her.
 
ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

That's what I was thinking, when I posted above.
 
N

NewGoldDream

Intent is no crime at all. There has to be a criminal act.

The point I was making was that if it was in fact used she would hardly be much worse off.
 
N

Northtipp

What an eloquent OP. not! What is it they say. Hate hurts the hater. This guy must be in serious pain.
 
M

Makavelli

If only they had been paedophiles. They would have got with suspended sentences, and walked free. Or done little or no time.
 
P

Pat Mc Larnon

A tad unfortunate that the OP writer resorts to 'red top' language in the OP title. Rather than being strident it shows up the retarded ability of the writer.
 
