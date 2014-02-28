Eirigi scumbag get six years for the possession of firearms and ammunition.

The Fellow
Ursula Shannon (30), who is a PhD student, graduate of Trinity College and prominent member of socialist republican group Eirigi, and three men who were intercepted by armed gardai outside the premises of a firearms dealer have received sentences ranging from six to seven years for the possession of firearms and ammunition.
Trinity graduate gets six years for possession of guns - Independent.ie
Too short in my opinion. Should be at least 10 years.
