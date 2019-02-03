Electoral College watch - 2020 edition

Republicans, right now, feel cautiously optimistic about all of the Midwestern states and NH. Virginia is now an intriguing pick-up possibility with the recent scandal involving the Democratic Gov., Lt. Gov and Attorney General. Arizona is the greatest fear of Trump strategists because of the demonstrating success by Democrats in employing ballot harvesting (i.e. election fraud) in the McSally/Sinema Senate race last November and similar success in Orange County, California. Ballot harvesting is a threat to Republicans anywhere you have early voting and, most importantly, mail in ballots.



I wouldn't pay much attention to the horse race polls right now. Not only have most polls been wrong/skewed heavily Democratic in most states since 2014; at this point, none of the Democrats have been vetted or defined, as they most certainly will be by Republican campaign operatives prior to the 2020 vote. Remember, according to mainstream polls, Trump had an approval rating below 40% when he won in 2016 and he is higher than that now.