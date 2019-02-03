Electoral College watch - 2020 edition

Dame_Enda
Well-known member
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2011
- Messages
- 55,570
Is Schultz going to get Trump re-elected?
As we saw in 2016, its the Electoral College that counts. Heres what the polls are saying so far from the states:
Iowa looks like an evens bet for Trump right now, and a good one if Schultz runs. Right now Schultz is taking more votes there from Democrats.
RealClearPolitics - 2019 Latest Polls
Iowa: Trump vs. Harris Emerson Trump 53, Harris 47 Trump +6
Iowa: Trump vs. Warren Emerson Trump 52, Warren 48 Trump +4
Iowa: Trump vs. Biden Emerson Biden 51, Trump 49 Biden +2
Iowa: Trump vs. Sanders Emerson Trump 50, Sanders 49 Trump +1
Iowa: Trump vs. O'Rourke Emerson Trump 53, O'Rourke 47 Trump +6
Iowa: Trump vs. Gillibrand Emerson Trump 54, Gillibrand 46 Trump +8
Iowa: Trump vs. Brown Emerson Trump 55, Brown 46 Trump +9
Iowa: Trump vs. Warren vs. Schultz Emerson Trump 49, Warren 40, Schultz 11 Trump +9
Michigan is one of the states that put Trump over the top in 2016. Right now he's traiking all the Dem candidates, though Harris only leads him 5% and Warren by 3%. Schultz isnt in this poll.
Michigan: Trump vs. Biden Detroit News/WDIV-TV Biden 53, Trump 40 Biden +13
Michigan: Trump vs. Warren Detroit News/WDIV-TV Warren 46, Trump 43 Warren +3
Michigan: Trump vs. Harris Detroit News/WDIV-TV Harris 47, Trump 42 Harris +5
Michigan: Trump vs. Sanders Detroit News/WDIV-TV Sanders 52, Trump 41 Sanders +11
As we saw in 2016, its the Electoral College that counts. Heres what the polls are saying so far from the states:
Iowa looks like an evens bet for Trump right now, and a good one if Schultz runs. Right now Schultz is taking more votes there from Democrats.
RealClearPolitics - 2019 Latest Polls
Iowa: Trump vs. Harris Emerson Trump 53, Harris 47 Trump +6
Iowa: Trump vs. Warren Emerson Trump 52, Warren 48 Trump +4
Iowa: Trump vs. Biden Emerson Biden 51, Trump 49 Biden +2
Iowa: Trump vs. Sanders Emerson Trump 50, Sanders 49 Trump +1
Iowa: Trump vs. O'Rourke Emerson Trump 53, O'Rourke 47 Trump +6
Iowa: Trump vs. Gillibrand Emerson Trump 54, Gillibrand 46 Trump +8
Iowa: Trump vs. Brown Emerson Trump 55, Brown 46 Trump +9
Iowa: Trump vs. Warren vs. Schultz Emerson Trump 49, Warren 40, Schultz 11 Trump +9
Michigan is one of the states that put Trump over the top in 2016. Right now he's traiking all the Dem candidates, though Harris only leads him 5% and Warren by 3%. Schultz isnt in this poll.
Michigan: Trump vs. Biden Detroit News/WDIV-TV Biden 53, Trump 40 Biden +13
Michigan: Trump vs. Warren Detroit News/WDIV-TV Warren 46, Trump 43 Warren +3
Michigan: Trump vs. Harris Detroit News/WDIV-TV Harris 47, Trump 42 Harris +5
Michigan: Trump vs. Sanders Detroit News/WDIV-TV Sanders 52, Trump 41 Sanders +11