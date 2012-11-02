Embarrassed watching Late late show?

sadmal
Well-known member
- Joined
- May 2, 2007
- Messages
- 12,065
Late Late Show
Am I the only person who feels embarrassed watching the Late late show. I always start off watching it normally but by the second or third item I have to leave the room and listen in from another room or do something else.
Mind you, I feel the same about other chat shows too but nothng as bad as LLs. Maybe I'm just weird?
Am I the only person who feels embarrassed watching the Late late show. I always start off watching it normally but by the second or third item I have to leave the room and listen in from another room or do something else.
Mind you, I feel the same about other chat shows too but nothng as bad as LLs. Maybe I'm just weird?
Last edited: