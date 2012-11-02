Embarrassed watching Late late show?

sadmal

sadmal

Late Late Show

Am I the only person who feels embarrassed watching the Late late show. I always start off watching it normally but by the second or third item I have to leave the room and listen in from another room or do something else.

Mind you, I feel the same about other chat shows too but nothng as bad as LLs. Maybe I'm just weird?
 
Last edited:


Fides

Fides

Just don't watch it! This isn't North Korea, no one is making you.
 
ruserious

ruserious

The LLS should be called the flogabook show.
 
sadmal

sadmal

Fides said:
Just don't watch it! This isn't North Korea, no one is making you.
I know that - just wondering if anyone else has that reaction that's all. Only happens with chat shows especially LLS
 
Gurdiev

Gurdiev

sadmal said:
Am I the only person who feels embarrassed watching the Late late show. I always start off watching it normally but by the second or third item I have to leave the room and listen in from another room or do something else.

Mind you, I feel the same about other chat shows too but nothng as bad as LLs. Maybe I'm just weird?
I know what you mean . Some bits can be as cringey as a Bono speech , which makes me walk in and out of the room .
 
gijoe

gijoe

Oh we have a live horse on now........beats the dead donkey story of a couple of weeks ago I guess......
 
BlackLion

BlackLion

please let the Horse sh*t on the floor pleaseeeeeee.
 
southwestkerry

southwestkerry

The poor ol Late Late, Ryan is stuck for things to say and his team stuck for people to invite on. Lets hope the toy show gives them all a chance to let their hair down.
[Stay away from the green room folks no need to be embarrassing]
 
Protestant/Catholic=Irish

Protestant/Catholic=Irish

Robbie Williams was gas to be fair to him. Not watching any other bit so can't really say.
 
Gurdiev

Gurdiev

The horse would probably be more interesting to listen to than the usual ex boy band members.
 
P

Pudna

sadmal said:
Am I the only person who feels embarrassed watching the Late late show. I always start off watching it normally but by the second or third item I have to leave the room and listen in from another room or do something else.

Mind you, I feel the same about other chat shows too but nothng as bad as LLs. Maybe I'm just weird?
Seems like you are the only one watching it, will be interesting to see viewership figures, now that saorview has identified a lot of unaccounted for viewers.
 
Eoin Coir

Eoin Coir

Nigella Lawson was not bad, but she deserved a better interviewer. Tubs just seems not interested and runs through it.
 
D

Deleted member 17573

sadmal said:
I know that - just wondering if anyone else has that reaction that's all. Only happens with chat shows especially LLS
My missus is an inveterate viewer of chat shows - and she was settling down to watch the LLS on my iPad ( we don't live in Ireland ). I protested that I had battles to fight and war to wage on P.ie, but to no avail. But after the interview with the lovely Amy, she threw it aside and went off muttering "why did I ever imagine I missed RTE or the LLS". And now she's opening her 2nd bottle of wine!
 
sadmal

sadmal

Gurdiev said:
I know what you mean . Some bits can be as cringey as a Bono speech , which makes me walk in and out of the room .
I think its the way the host behaves sometimes - remember Pat pulling the boots off some actress but I can't remember her name. Had to leave the room then. On my own I'm fine but if my family are there too, like you I keep walking in and out.
 
D

Deleted member 9361

Meanwhile in the real world Ireland goes down the tubes....
 
LDF

LDF

sadmal said:
I think its the way the host behaves sometimes - remember Pat pulling the boots off some actress but I can't remember her name. Had to leave the room then. On my own I'm fine but if my family are there too, like you I keep walking in and out.
Sounds serious. Perhaps a telethon could be organised to raise funds for research into chat phobia and find a cure. Ryan Tubridy could host it.
 
firefly123

firefly123

Was it just me or was Amy's skirt so short I could tell the sex of her baby?
 
