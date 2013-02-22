Embarrassing setback for anti-Israel BDS campaign

It's high time EU govts started listening to their people and implemented sanctions. Holocaust-guilt by Westerners does not mean we should let the victims become the oppressors.



I don't agree BDS has been a complete failure. It took decades for the SA boycott to work. This is a work in progress. And remember that throughout our crisis, FDI into Ireland has continued to soar, but you wouldn't say that means we are booming now would you?



In the 1930's the international community appeased the Germans and refused to impose sanctions until it was too late. The appeasement of Israel could be a direct parallel if we act too late.



Many Israeli exports are not even labelled or are labelled as being from Cyprus.