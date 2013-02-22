Embarrassing setback for anti-Israel BDS campaign

You may be familiar with the BDS acronym. It stands for Boycott Disinvestment Sanctions and the target of the boycotting, disinvesting and sanctions is Israel. As evidenced by the figures in sources 1 and 2, the campaign is quite extraordinarily ineffectual.
Be that as it may, BDS activists might argue that it's meant to be purely symbolic. They claim to be acting in response to a "call" "issued" by "Palestinian civil society [...] for a campaign of boycotts, divestment and sanctions (BDS) against Israel" (3). Who comprised this Palestinian civil society and how this "call" was issued is far from obvious to this writer. However, it's clear that no-one got around to telling Palestinian traders in cities such as Jericho who (it has recently emerged) are vigorously promoting Israeli products such as the Ahava cosmetics range.
It does the beg question: why are westerners being asked to boycott Israeli products on behalf of Palestinians when Palestinians themselves don't?
1. Foreign direct investment in Israel doubles - Globes
2. TABLE-Israel FDI up at $402 mln in December - Yahoo! News Maktoob
3. BDSmovement.net | The Palestinian BDS National Committee website
4. Israel Behind the News: Israel Resource Review
