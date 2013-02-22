Embarrassing setback for anti-Israel BDS campaign

I

Iphonista

Jun 6, 2012
4,133
You may be familiar with the BDS acronym. It stands for Boycott Disinvestment Sanctions and the target of the boycotting, disinvesting and sanctions is Israel. As evidenced by the figures in sources 1 and 2, the campaign is quite extraordinarily ineffectual.

Be that as it may, BDS activists might argue that it's meant to be purely symbolic. They claim to be acting in response to a "call" "issued" by "Palestinian civil society [...] for a campaign of boycotts, divestment and sanctions (BDS) against Israel" (3). Who comprised this Palestinian civil society and how this "call" was issued is far from obvious to this writer. However, it's clear that no-one got around to telling Palestinian traders in cities such as Jericho who (it has recently emerged) are vigorously promoting Israeli products such as the Ahava cosmetics range.

It does the beg question: why are westerners being asked to boycott Israeli products on behalf of Palestinians when Palestinians themselves don't?



1. Foreign direct investment in Israel doubles - Globes
2. TABLE-Israel FDI up at $402 mln in December - Yahoo! News Maktoob
3. BDSmovement.net | The Palestinian BDS National Committee website
4. Israel Behind the News: Israel Resource Review
 


Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Dec 14, 2011
55,575
It's high time EU govts started listening to their people and implemented sanctions. Holocaust-guilt by Westerners does not mean we should let the victims become the oppressors.

I don't agree BDS has been a complete failure. It took decades for the SA boycott to work. This is a work in progress. And remember that throughout our crisis, FDI into Ireland has continued to soar, but you wouldn't say that means we are booming now would you?

In the 1930's the international community appeased the Germans and refused to impose sanctions until it was too late. The appeasement of Israel could be a direct parallel if we act too late.

Many Israeli exports are not even labelled or are labelled as being from Cyprus.
 
L'Chaim

L'Chaim

May 2, 2007
18,736
Well morally the BDS movement has been and continues to be a complete failure. There's no difference between them and the Nazi brownshirts and storm troopers who prevented people from shopping at Jewish stores, employing Jewish teachers, using Jewish doctors etc. It's the same tactics the BDS movement use. They position themselves in front of shops selling Israeli goods and they encourage universities and conferences to stop contact with Jewish Israeli medical researchers and teachers. The BDS movement should be seen in the right perspective. Intimidation and violence is their stock-in-trade
 
gerhard dengler

gerhard dengler

Feb 3, 2011
46,739
L'Chaim said:
. They position themselves in front of shops selling Israeli goods and they encourage universities and conferences to stop contact with Israeli medical researchers and teachers. The BDS movement should be seen in the right perspective.
Good.
Hopefully these tactics will be used more widely and across commercial entities generally.
 
I

Iphonista

Jun 6, 2012
4,133
L'Chaim said:
Well morally the BDS movement has been and continues to be a complete failure. There's no difference between them and the Nazi brownshirts and storm troopers who prevented people from shopping at Jewish stores, employing Jewish teachers, using Jewish doctors etc. It's the same tactics the BDS movement use. They position themselves in front of shops selling Israeli goods and they encourage universities and conferences to stop contact with Jewish Israeli medical researchers and teachers. The BDS movement should be seen in the right perspective. Intimidation and violence is their stock-in-trade
And this is more of it.

Israel's Deputy Ambassador to the UK Forced to Flee Essex University | Jewish & Israel News Algemeiner.com
 
pinemartin

pinemartin

Jun 7, 2006
6,659
L'Chaim said:
Well morally the BDS movement has been and continues to be a complete failure. There's no difference between them and the Nazi brownshirts and storm troopers who prevented people from shopping at Jewish stores, employing Jewish teachers, using Jewish doctors etc. It's the same tactics the BDS movement use. They position themselves in front of shops selling Israeli goods and they encourage universities and conferences to stop contact with Jewish Israeli medical researchers and teachers. The BDS movement should be seen in the right perspective. Intimidation and violence is their stock-in-trade
http://www.politics.ie/forum/foreign-affairs/206023-mysterious-prisoner-x-found-hanged-top-secret-israeli-jail-cell-named-australian-mossad-agent-19.html
 
former wesleyan

former wesleyan

Nov 29, 2009
25,639
BDS does not call for a boycott of individuals because she or he happens to be Israeli or because they express certain views.
Of course, any individual is free to decide who they do and do not engage with.
George used the second sentence as his get-out clause. :D
 
Socratus O' Pericles

Socratus O' Pericles

Oct 12, 2009
32,950
Another Israel thread .................I wonder will it be merged or zooed like that one about the Israeli soldier and the cross hairs?
 
Shqiptar

Shqiptar

Mar 18, 2012
6,254
Yessir, I've heard it all now. Even the Palstinians are ignoring the BDS brigade. I remember going to a perfectly normal Israeli film festival in Dublin in November 2011. There was a small group outside shouting and roaring at us - this on a cold winter's Friday night when they could have been with their family and/or friends.

And now it turns out that the Palestinians - the people the BDS brigade think they're campaigning for - are profiting handsomely by NOT boycotting Israel. Could you make it up?
 
Shqiptar

Shqiptar

Mar 18, 2012
6,254
Socratus O' Pericles said:
Another Israel thread .................I wonder will it be merged or zooed like that one about the Israeli soldier and the cross hairs?
It's neither merged nor zooed. I think the problem there was that the OP was launching anti-Israel and anti-Jewish threads several times a week. He was/is an obsessive.
 
former wesleyan

former wesleyan

Nov 29, 2009
25,639
Shqiptar said:
Yessir, I've heard it all now. Even the Palstinians are ignoring the BDS brigade. I remember going to a perfectly normal Israeli film festival in Dublin in November 2011.
There was a small group outside shouting and roaring at us
- this on a cold winter's Friday night when they could have been with their family and/or friends.

And now it turns out that the Palestinians - the people the BDS brigade think they're campaigning for - are profiting handsomely by NOT boycotting Israel. Could you make it up?
Did they make hissing noises like they do in England ?
 
L'Chaim

L'Chaim

May 2, 2007
18,736
gerhard dengler said:
Good.
Hopefully these tactics will be used more widely and across commercial entities generally.
At the moment it's just street theatre, with an ugly undercurrent of intimidation and violence. And as such they turn off open minded and reasonable people.
 
former wesleyan

former wesleyan

Nov 29, 2009
25,639
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Dec 14, 2011
55,575
L'Chaim said:
Well morally the BDS movement has been and continues to be a complete failure. There's no difference between them and the Nazi brownshirts and storm troopers who prevented people from shopping at Jewish stores, employing Jewish teachers, using Jewish doctors etc. It's the same tactics the BDS movement use.
On the contrary, they are more like the Jews who boycotted Germany in the 1930s. What is being advocated is a boycott of Israel - not "the Jews". :roll: And when you stop the settlements and the Occupation and let the Palestinians have a state instead of pretending to support this while grabbing its would-be territory, the BDS movement will dissolve.
 
