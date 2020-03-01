End of 2 tier health service ?

Abolishing two-tier health system key demand for Fianna Fáil in government formation talks Plans to abolish the country's two-tier health service are central to government-formation talks.

FF calling for abolition of 2 tier health service.SF also oppose 2 tier system so that just leaves FG.First step hopefully will be the immediate abandonment of private consulting rooms in our new hospital. No body has an issue with private business however i dont see any other business having their premises subsidised by the taxpayer.I wouldnt have much faith in the lifers in the department of health implementing this personally. We'll need a complete clear out of senior management once the current crisis is over.