Enda Kenny: The liar that keeps on lying

redacted
Well-known member
- Joined
- Mar 27, 2015
- Messages
- 2,479
Regarding school admissions policies, Enda recently advised us that there are potential "constitutional barriers" to opening up school admission policies to something that resembles policies in a modern democracy as opposed basically letting the Catholic Church rule this particular roost. Enda even dropped the dreaded R word: referendum!!
Today, 3 constitutional experts, from Trinity, NUIG and UCC have quite strongly rebuked Enda Kenny's assessment of this issue.
Experts contradict Taoiseach on admission rules - RTÉ News
Some questions:
1. Where did Enda receive this advise from? Did he have to kiss their ring first?
2. Will Enda ever stop with this bare-faced lying?
3. Has any previous Taoiseach engaged in such blatant lying?
Today, 3 constitutional experts, from Trinity, NUIG and UCC have quite strongly rebuked Enda Kenny's assessment of this issue.
Experts contradict Taoiseach on admission rules - RTÉ News
Some questions:
1. Where did Enda receive this advise from? Did he have to kiss their ring first?
2. Will Enda ever stop with this bare-faced lying?
3. Has any previous Taoiseach engaged in such blatant lying?