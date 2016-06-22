  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
Enda Kenny: The liar that keeps on lying

redacted

redacted

Regarding school admissions policies, Enda recently advised us that there are potential "constitutional barriers" to opening up school admission policies to something that resembles policies in a modern democracy as opposed basically letting the Catholic Church rule this particular roost. Enda even dropped the dreaded R word: referendum!!

Today, 3 constitutional experts, from Trinity, NUIG and UCC have quite strongly rebuked Enda Kenny's assessment of this issue.

Experts contradict Taoiseach on admission rules - RTÉ News

Some questions:

1. Where did Enda receive this advise from? Did he have to kiss their ring first?

2. Will Enda ever stop with this bare-faced lying?

3. Has any previous Taoiseach engaged in such blatant lying?
 


Watcher2

redacted said:
Regarding school admissions policies, Enda recently advised us that there are potential "constitutional barriers" to opening up school admission policies to something that resembles policies in a modern democracy as opposed basically letting the Catholic Church rule this particular roost. Enda even dropped the dreaded R word: referendum!!

Today, 3 constitutional experts, from Trinity, NUIG and UCC have quite strongly rebuked Enda Kenny's assessment of this issue.

Experts contradict Taoiseach on admission rules - RTÉ News

Some questions:

1. Where did Enda receive this advise from? Did he have to kiss their ring first?

2. Will Enda ever stop with this bare-faced lying?

3. Has any previous Taoiseach engaged in such blatant lying?
Probably, but that's no excuse.
 
redacted

redacted

Watcher2 said:
Probably, but that's no excuse.
While my memory only goes back 25-30 years, I can't remember any as blatant as this. Enda will lie about small issues/big issues, whatever. It appears to be compulsive.
 
Watcher2

redacted said:
While my memory only goes back 25-30 years, I can't remember any as blatant as this. Enda will lie about small issues/big issues, whatever. It appears to be compulsive.
Did you forget the money won on the horses? Or do you believe it?
 
Nipper

Nipper

Watcher2 said:
Did you forget the money won on the horses? Or do you believe it?
but that is a standard response to questions from revenue, when you have to hide where cash came from

all the best criminals use it ;-)

Enda makes statements that you can prove are wrong by using google
 
redacted

redacted

Watcher2 said:
Did you forget the money won on the horses? Or do you believe it?
Like what Nipper was saying. A lie defending possible fraud or tax evasion, while not excusable, is somewhat understandable. Enda seems to regularly issue the most blatant lies regarding the most trivial issues.
 
W

Watcher2

redacted said:
Like what Nipper was saying. A lie defending possible fraud or tax evasion, while not excusable, is somewhat understandable. Enda seems to regularly issue the most blatant lies regarding the most trivial issues.
Well, yes, this is true. But you should never believe what comes out of a politicians mouth, even at the best of times.

Enda is a gom though. We all know that. And as was pointed out to me on a thread not long ago, by saying that, I am being mean to goms.
 
redacted

redacted

Oscurito said:
:lol:

Did Enda say which constitutional article(s) prohibits equal access?
Not sure, I'm trying to find this info online. From the article it appears this lie was proffered to the Dail. Not his first time to tell porkie pies there either.

Is this just arrogance and he can't help himself?
 
redacted

redacted

Watcher2 said:
Well, yes, this is true. But you should never believe what comes out of a politicians mouth, even at the best of times.

Enda is a gom though. We all know that. And as was pointed out to me on a thread not long ago, by saying that, I am being mean to goms.
Trust me, I don't hold up our, or any, politicians as paragons of virtue however Edna seems to lie like a 4 year old child.
 
corporal punishment

corporal punishment

At least he's consistant. You have to give him that.
 
C

culmore

what about the one who got a woman to lie for him before the Tribunal, or the one who said he was not drunk on air, or indeed our friend from the mansion ?????????
 
redacted

redacted

culmore said:
what about the one who got a woman to lie for him before the Tribunal, or the one who said he was not drunk on air, or indeed our friend from the mansion ?????????
I'm not saying Enda is the only liar, not at all.

He is the champion though.
 
Spanner Island

Spanner Island

redacted said:
Regarding school admissions policies, Enda recently advised us that there are potential "constitutional barriers" to opening up school admission policies to something that resembles policies in a modern democracy as opposed basically letting the Catholic Church rule this particular roost. Enda even dropped the dreaded R word: referendum!!

Today, 3 constitutional experts, from Trinity, NUIG and UCC have quite strongly rebuked Enda Kenny's assessment of this issue.

Experts contradict Taoiseach on admission rules - RTÉ News

Some questions:

1. Where did Enda receive this advise from? Did he have to kiss their ring first?

2. Will Enda ever stop with this bare-faced lying?

3. Has any previous Taoiseach engaged in such blatant lying?
Have you forgotten about all the 'Transport (pick a number)' launches during the eFFing traitor years?

Constant they were... every few years with the same projects being announced as new while many of them were never delivered and in all likelihood will never be delivered.

I lost count as to how many times the Metro was launched...

And sure look at the National Children's Hospital farce... it's been going on for decades at this stage...

So yeah... blatant lying is the 'norm' in this country from our political cretins.
 
J

johnnypockets

redacted said:
Trust me, I don't hold up our, or any, politicians as paragons of virtue however Edna seems to lie like a 4 year old child.
I wouldn't think he is lying any more than any other politician out there. Enda's problem is he is really terrible at it.
 
J

johnnypockets

Spanner Island said:
Have you forgotten about all the 'Transport (pick a number)' launches during the eFFing traitor years?

Constant they were... every few years with the same projects being announced as new with many of them never delivered.

I lost count as to how many times the Metro was launched...

So yeah... blatant lying is the 'norm' in this country from our political cretins.
Is there countries where politicians don't lie?
 
P

purpledon

Who are these people who run our schools anyway? Who are the Presentation Brothers, Sisters of Mercy, Christian Brothers, etc. There's none from these religious orders left teaching in this country, so who the fck are they?

Surely it's unconstitution to hand tax payers money over to one particular organization like the Catholic Church or it fraternities. We don't know who they are.

Has an audit ever been done on where exactly our money goes? Is it going to our schools or is it going abroad to a foreign state that the CC holds its allegience to?

Fck this for a game of nonsense.

When will the people who elect FF/FG/Lab realize that we are a REPUBLIC, or are supposed to be.

DO OUR POLITICANS KNOW THE MEANING OF A REPUBLIC?
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

He needs to go and hand over to a younger generation Old men dont want change.
 
redacted

redacted

johnnypockets said:
I wouldn't think he is lying any more than any other politician out there. Enda's problem is he is really terrible at it.
You could be right about that. As I mentioned earlier, he lies like a 4 year old. I can't figure out if that's his personal mentality or how he views the public.
 
