Enda to present TV show on old Irish railways

Full steam ahead as Enda Kenny to present RTÉ show During his six years as Taoiseach, Enda Kenny was tipped a few times for big Brussels jobs.

Great to see Enda getting the gig for a historic look back at the old Irish railways.The series is due to be aired later in 2020 and into 2021.This series will be primarily based across rural Ireland with Irish thrown in for good measure.Hopefully with many of these railway lines being revived as cycleways this will benefit rural tourism and it's heritage.Well done to all involved, including Enda and the best of luck to you all. Apparently 3 episodes are already made.