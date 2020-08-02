  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
Enda to present TV show on old Irish railways

Full steam ahead as Enda Kenny to present RTÉ show

During his six years as Taoiseach, Enda Kenny was tipped a few times for big Brussels jobs.
Great to see Enda getting the gig for a historic look back at the old Irish railways.
The series is due to be aired later in 2020 and into 2021.
This series will be primarily based across rural Ireland with Irish thrown in for good measure.
Hopefully with many of these railway lines being revived as cycleways this will benefit rural tourism and it's heritage.
Well done to all involved, including Enda and the best of luck to you all. Apparently 3 episodes are already made.
 


Shockingly bad concept. Nightmare comparisons of Inda and Michael Port-i-yo come to mind, with Inda bounding about terrifying train spotters, festooned in clashing fluorescent shirts and pants, like a Bosco presenter of old, or a bad rehash of a New Romantics video.

Kenny is a decent sportsman, shrewd commentator, and possessed of a titter of wit. I'm surprised he went along with this notion.

Almost as bad an idea as Bertie writing for de papers ...
 
Wow.. I knew Enda was fluent in Irish, but I didn't realise that the whole series would be in Irish. Nice one.
 
