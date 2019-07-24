England v Ireland at Lords.



Lumpy Talbot

Tim Murtagh... the destroyer :)
 
Lumpy Talbot

Yeah... saw that. It had 75 'likes' and went to nearly 550 'likes' inside ten minutes.
 
Lumpy Talbot

Guess they know what it is like to be shelled now. The LE Murtagh has been lying offshore and hammering out the salvoes all morning.

I guess there is the basis for a deal there. We'll refrain from embarrassing you at Lords if you leave our General Post Offices alone.
 
former wesleyan

Lumpy Talbot

2lazy said:
Was he not a big cricket fan ?
Doubt it. Although in this area I myself have managed to ask a leading unionist member of house of lords whether he'd been any good at the GAA at all. To his credit he did laugh.
 
fat finger

So an Englishman takes five wickets for Ireland against England at Lord's. But why stop at having English players? Australia and New Zealand must have plenty of good players with the auld Irish grandparent. Soon we'll have no need for native Irish players at all
 
Levellers

fat finger said:
So an Englishman takes five wickets for Ireland against England at Lord's. But why stop at having English players? Australia and New Zealand must have plenty of good players with the auld Irish grandparent. Soon we'll have no need for native Irish players at all
Laughing. 🧐

The captain of England is a Dub! Half the English team are South Africans.

Maggie Thatcher, Jimmy Saville, Peter Sutcliffe, Harold Shipman, Fred West, Myra Hindley - you boys took a hell of a beating.
 
Lumpy Talbot

Good for him. I'm loving it at the moment too. Great Telegraph headline this morning, 'Midsummer Murtagh'... :)

I won't love cricket so much around the start of the rugby world cup but then I like to focus.
 
Buchaill Dana

Lumpy Talbot said:
Good for him. I'm loving it at the moment too. Great Telegraph headline this morning, 'Midsummer Murtagh'... :)

I won't love cricket so much around the start of the rugby world cup but then I like to focus.
An Phoblacht awarded Imran Khan sportsman of the year once.
 
