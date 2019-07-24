England v Ireland at Lords.

Was he not a big cricket fan ?Probably would take about as much notice now as he would have when alive, I'd have thought.
Refused to bomb the MCC so bombed Manchester instead.
It's a piss up friendly for England before the cricket starts next week. On the beer instead of in the nets.World Cup hangover? Even so this is miserable from England.
True but as professionals you'd think they'd be more up for it. Also it is a chance for some lesser lights to go for an Ashes place.It's a piss up friendly for England before the cricket starts next week. On the beer instead of in the nets.
Doubt it. Although in this area I myself have managed to ask a leading unionist member of house of lords whether he'd been any good at the GAA at all. To his credit he did laugh.
Laughing.So an Englishman takes five wickets for Ireland against England at Lord's. But why stop at having English players? Australia and New Zealand must have plenty of good players with the auld Irish grandparent. Soon we'll have no need for native Irish players at all
He was actually. Loved the gameDoubt it. Although in this area I myself have managed to ask a leading unionist member of house of lords whether he'd been any good at the GAA at all. To his credit he did laugh.
An Phoblacht awarded Imran Khan sportsman of the year once.Good for him. I'm loving it at the moment too. Great Telegraph headline this morning, 'Midsummer Murtagh'...
I won't love cricket so much around the start of the rugby world cup but then I like to focus.