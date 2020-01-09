Environmental fake excuse of bird sanctuary to block housing?

Regarding Dublin City Council's objection to building apartments at St Anne's Park,I Googled some research on the the bird species supposedly considered at risk there. The Brent goose migrates to the Artic and the black-tailed Godwit to Iceland. Their long distance migrations suggest they are not at risk if a few acres of housing is built in St Anne's which is at some distance from Dublin bay. While the curlew is a dying species, the cause is loss of boglands, wetlands and intensity of grasslands management.

While this is an opinion based on Google search, not hard science, the council's objection to the apartments are suspect as continued political pandering to NIMBYS. Some years ago when the city manager suggested that unused areas of Dublin parks could be developed for housing, all councillors bar one objected.

Given the housing crisis and crazy Dublin rents, objectively NIMBY home owners and politicians who pander to them with planning red tape should be seen as selfish and antisocial.