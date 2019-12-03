Eoghan Murphy - Motion of No-Confidence

carlovian

carlovian

Thought it might be a good idea to have a thread on todays no-confidence motion in the Minister
for Housing Eoghan Murphy.

Eoghan was on radio this morning defending his record.

Govt survives motion of no-confidence in Murphy

The Government has survived a motion of no-confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy by three votes, averting a possible Christmas election.
Could be a tight vote after FG not getting any new TDs in the by-elections.
 


Baron von Biffo

It will be interesting to see the abstentions/absentees on the opposition benches.

The by-elections didn't offer much joy for the shouting and roaring type of independents and micro party candidates. Will they really vote to begin 2020 on the dole?
 
wombat

Baron von Biffo said:
It will be interesting to see the abstentions/absentees on the opposition benches.
If they get their sums wrong, they'll get the Christmas present they don't want. :)
 
McTell

I still can't work out how the state and its agencies own thousands of acres in co dublin and don't release it for roads, services and buildings.

The only reason would be that, like Nama, you restrict the supply to force prices up. But that policy ends up costing a city much more, as well as votes.
 
wombat

McTell said:
I still can't work out how the state and its agencies own thousands of acres in co dublin and don't release it for roads, services and buildings.
That's a nice, general statement, any example of the "thousands of acres"?
 
McTell

wombat said:
That's a nice, general statement, any example of the "thousands of acres"?
Agencies such as the councils, the dept of defence, the OPW, the DAA, the canals, railways, and so on. Any body that is funded by the state, whose employees are on public service pensions.

Not that I would want them to build on the phoenix park, but that is 1,700 acres right there.
 
wombat

McTell said:
Agencies such as the councils, the dept of defence, the OPW, the DAA, the canals, railways, and so on. Any body that is funded by the state, whose employees are on public service pensions.

Not that I would want them to build on the phoenix park, but that is 1,700 acres right there.
What alternative use would you suggest for the railways, canals, airport?
 
LISTOWEL MAN

that celebrity priest was on RTE ONE last night he said it's the government's fault if people end up homeless

he also says he hates christmas and he'd cancel it if he could
 
wombat

LISTOWEL MAN said:
he also says he hates christmas and he'd cancel it if he could
The best answer to what Christmas has become that I have heard was from a protestant minister in Dublin a few years ago. He pointed out that Christmas was originally a pagan feast which was adapted by christians but the fact that it has reverted to a pagan feast does not prevent christians from celebrating it as a religious occasion.
 
carlovian

wombat said:
Its a common belief that govts are to blame for all problems.
When the government puts hundreds of million as a subsidy to landlords thereby pushing
up rents to unaffordable levels then it is the governments fault.

When the government fails to put in promised legislation protecting tenants where the
rented property is in receivership then its the governments fault.

And when the government refuses to build social houses but instead counts private rental
properties as "new social housing units", then its the governments fault.
 
Betson

Hear on the radio news that a couple of independents are signalling that they will not support the motion of no confidence , so no Christmas election then.
 
Rural

carlovian said:
When the government puts hundreds of million as a subsidy to landlords thereby pushing
up rents to unaffordable levels then it is the governments fault.

When the government fails to put in promised legislation protecting tenants where the
rented property is in receivership then its the governments fault.

And when the government refuses to build social houses but instead counts private rental
properties as "new social housing units", then its the governments fault.
A lot of these homeless are also working full time, so the price of housing has become way beyond the means of the wage that people are receiving, there is something seriously wrong with this.

If a rent is €1,300 a month (I know someone looking at the moment and this was the price for a converted garage which they called a studio apartment), that means you have to earn €15,600 PA after tax to only pay the rent, then there's bin charges, transport to and from work, electricity. And that's before you pay for anything like food, a phone, heating, etc.

The starting net income for a nurse at the moment is €1,800 per month.
 
carlovian

Rural said:
A lot of these homeless are also working full time, so the price of housing has become way beyond the means of the wage that people are receiving, there is something seriously wrong with this.

If a rent is €1,300 a month (I know someone looking at the moment and this was the price for a converted garage which they called a studio apartment), that means you have to earn €15,600 PA after tax to only pay the rent, then there's bin charges, transport to and from work, electricity. And that's before you pay for anything like food, a phone, heating, etc.

The starting net income for a nurse at the moment is €1,800 per month.
This is where the government policy is failed.

By pitting HAP tenants against Private tenants rents have got out of control.

There are only 70 three bed properties to rent in Dublin at 2,000 pm or less.

There are 6 three bed properties to rent at 1500 p.m or less.

Property to rent in Dublin | Daft.ie

View Property To Rent in Dublin on Daft.ie, the Largest Property Listings Website in Ireland. Search 1000's of properties for rent in Dublin.
www.daft.ie www.daft.ie

Who can afford this ?
 
Politics matters

carlovian said:
This is where the government policy is failed.

By pitting HAP tenants against Private tenants rents have got out of control.

There are only 70 three bed properties to rent in Dublin at 2,000 pm or less.

There are 6 three bed properties to rent at 1500 p.m or less.

Property to rent in Dublin | Daft.ie

View Property To Rent in Dublin on Daft.ie, the Largest Property Listings Website in Ireland. Search 1000's of properties for rent in Dublin.
www.daft.ie www.daft.ie

Who can afford this ?
People, who vote FG?
 
McTell

wombat said:
What alternative use would you suggest for the railways, canals, airport?
They own land nearby that is not much used.

The new Land Agency seems a waste of space. They are meant to be lining up state land but so far not in a hurry.

www.independent.ie

Warning that land agency does not offer short-term housing fix

A leading developer has warned that while the Government's new Land Development Agency (LDA) was a good idea, it will do little or nothing to tackle Ireland's housing crisis before 2023.
www.independent.ie www.independent.ie


The killer is that "we" own the land, but the little napoleons in the departments don't want to let it go without a trade-off of some sort.
 
