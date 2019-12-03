Eoghan Murphy - Motion of No-Confidence

A lot of these homeless are also working full time, so the price of housing has become way beyond the means of the wage that people are receiving, there is something seriously wrong with this.



If a rent is €1,300 a month (I know someone looking at the moment and this was the price for a converted garage which they called a studio apartment), that means you have to earn €15,600 PA after tax to only pay the rent, then there's bin charges, transport to and from work, electricity. And that's before you pay for anything like food, a phone, heating, etc.



The starting net income for a nurse at the moment is €1,800 per month.