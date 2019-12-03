Eoghan Murphy - Motion of No-Confidence

carlovian
Thought it might be a good idea to have a thread on todays no-confidence motion in the Minister
for Housing Eoghan Murphy.
Eoghan was on radio this morning defending his record.
Could be a tight vote after FG not getting any new TDs in the by-elections.
Govt survives motion of no-confidence in Murphy
The Government has survived a motion of no-confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy by three votes, averting a possible Christmas election.
