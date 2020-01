1)We shouldn't be looking for the government to ''deliver homes''.

We should be focused on why the cost of building is so high in the private sector.



If we get the cost down, people can buy without having a noose around their necks for 25-30 years.



How much do government taxes & levies increase the cost of a home ?





2) Build high-rise i.e. Planning.

We should be able to build up to 30 stories in the city.

Workers want to live within walking or cycling distance of their daily job.

You can't attract thousands of jobs into the city & then turn around and prevent workers from living there (by restricting supply).

Not only does it make their lives unnecessarily stressful, but it increases the pressure on rush-hour traffic.





3) No unemployed person should be given a place to live in the city centre.

Not only is it extremely expensive, but it forces a worker to live in the suburbs & commute daily.

Morally, it's just wrong.





The key with all of this is supply.

Increase supply in aggregate.

Increase supply particularly where it's needed (city centres).

Get rents down (by increasing supply) so tenants have enough money left to spend in the wider economy, thereby boosting more than one sector.



As it stands, current government policy is purposely pushing prices up.