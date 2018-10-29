Establishment rocked by SF and protest vote

Antóin Mac Comháin
A thread for opinions and jokes about a political party formerly known as Sinn Féin. Are SF the new Greens and Labour Party? 6.4%. No cursing please.
a thread to laugh at people like you and your wistful thinking syndrome more like
I disagree. A SF supporter on a different thread said earlier that they would get a bounce at the next election, and predicted they would get 15% of the vote. That would be a marginal increase on what they got seven years ago, and not what a lot of people presumed and predicted, when they claimed that SF would get the bounce when Adams stepped aside, and that's a big if. With a potential ballot in excess of 3 million, they attracted less than 1 in 30 voters. That is the reality. The only difference with what happened to the Greens and the Labour Party, and what has just happened to SF, is that the former were in government and SF weren't. 10% is achievable for them at the next election, but that is not the bounce they convinced themselves was inevitable with a change of leadership. I think they will maintain their vote in the north, but I don't believe that Brexit is going to lead to a referendum on Irish Unity. I've heard several people say that unity is inevitable and that it's a foregone conclusion. I'm like, OK, the ballot box suggests otherwise, and the topic of conversation on everyone's lips right now is travelers and not Irish Unity.I wouldn’t read to much into that circus called a Preaidential election to be honest. Otherwise the Gallagher Party and the Casey Party would matter!
Are they really doing that though, or do you just hope they are? I mean I could see you signing up for that sort of workshop. I would.SF are in real trouble long term.
They basically depend on young disaffected male voters as Rock of Cashel points out.
What can SF do for them when they get into government?
What can any party do for a 27 year old male who didn't go to third level or learn a trade? Nothing but tell them to go back and get educated or learn a trade.
Anyway SF would be too busy helping travellers, transgenders,immigrants, wasting money on cross border workshops, getting women from Foxrock who attend TCD,UCD to lecture disaffected young males from Ballymun on how they are part of the privileged white male group etc etc etc.
They are fast becoming a parody.
They get clowns to go up. Some of them start to cry and say how they understand Loyalist and prefer them to the middle class Unionists. Really pathetic stuff.Are they really doing that though, or do you just hope they are? I mean I could see you signing up for that sort of workshop. I would.
Well that didn't take long. :tongue:They get clowns to go up. Some of them start to cry and say how they understand Loyalist and prefer them to the middle class Unionists. Really pathetic stuff.
NI is a shitehole who's main use is as a giant discount store to us down South.
I don't think what has just happened has registered with a lot of people. It's weird how things have panned out for them, but sure that's the way of the world.The cocky swagger of the local shiners has gone now, met some ashen faced activists on Friday night, some talked of joining Labour.
I predicted they would get 20% - 30%. I'm glad I didn't put money on them.a thread to laugh at people like you and your wistful thinking syndrome more like
They'll deflect and deny, and if I was in their shoes, so would I. On a serious note, only a blind man couldn't see this coming a mile away, and there's a million and one explanations for it, which goes far beyond the absence of a party logo on the posters, the candidate they choose and the current leadership, and I have neither the time, the energy nor the interest to explain why I think they have melted like the Greens and the Labour Party before them, but melted they have.Will it occur to Sinn Fein that a lot of their voters are not too happy with the Mass Immigration of Cheap Labour .
Mary Lou may be a bit too middle class to work it out but surely some of the other foot soldiers must have an inkling ?
They have to be rattled, and if they are not, they are in serious denial. I reckon their DOE took one glance at the breakdown of the SF vote in each constituency and compared it to the GE, and went on the batter to drown his sorrows.SF is certainly rocked by their poor vote.