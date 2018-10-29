Establishment rocked by SF and protest vote

Niall996 said: I wouldn’t read to much into that circus called a Preaidential election to be honest. Otherwise the Gallagher Party and the Casey Party would matter! Click to expand...

I disagree. A SF supporter on a different thread said earlier that they would get a bounce at the next election, and predicted they would get 15% of the vote. That would be a marginal increase on what they got seven years ago, and not what a lot of people presumed and predicted, when they claimed that SF would get the bounce when Adams stepped aside, and that's a big if. With a potential ballot in excess of 3 million, they attracted less than 1 in 30 voters. That is the reality. The only difference with what happened to the Greens and the Labour Party, and what has just happened to SF, is that the former were in government and SF weren't. 10% is achievable for them at the next election, but that is not the bounce they convinced themselves was inevitable with a change of leadership. I think they will maintain their vote in the north, but I don't believe that Brexit is going to lead to a referendum on Irish Unity. I've heard several people say that unity is inevitable and that it's a foregone conclusion. I'm like, OK, the ballot box suggests otherwise, and the topic of conversation on everyone's lips right now is travelers and not Irish Unity.