Establishment rocked by SF and protest vote

Antóin Mac Comháin

A thread for opinions and jokes about a political party formerly known as Sinn Féin. Are SF the new Greens and Labour Party? 6.4%. No cursing please.
 


Niall996

I wouldn’t read to much into that circus called a Preaidential election to be honest. Otherwise the Gallagher Party and the Casey Party would matter!
 
Antóin Mac Comháin

I disagree. A SF supporter on a different thread said earlier that they would get a bounce at the next election, and predicted they would get 15% of the vote. That would be a marginal increase on what they got seven years ago, and not what a lot of people presumed and predicted, when they claimed that SF would get the bounce when Adams stepped aside, and that's a big if. With a potential ballot in excess of 3 million, they attracted less than 1 in 30 voters. That is the reality. The only difference with what happened to the Greens and the Labour Party, and what has just happened to SF, is that the former were in government and SF weren't. 10% is achievable for them at the next election, but that is not the bounce they convinced themselves was inevitable with a change of leadership. I think they will maintain their vote in the north, but I don't believe that Brexit is going to lead to a referendum on Irish Unity. I've heard several people say that unity is inevitable and that it's a foregone conclusion. I'm like, OK, the ballot box suggests otherwise, and the topic of conversation on everyone's lips right now is travelers and not Irish Unity.
 
PBP voter

SF are in real trouble long term.

They basically depend on young disaffected male voters as Rock of Cashel points out.

What can SF do for them when they get into government?

What can any party do for a 27 year old male who didn't go to third level or learn a trade? Nothing but tell them to go back and get educated or learn a trade.

Anyway SF would be too busy helping travellers, transgenders,immigrants, wasting money on cross border workshops, getting women from Foxrock who attend TCD,UCD to lecture disaffected young males from Ballymun on how they are part of the privileged white male group etc etc etc.

They are fast becoming a parody.
 
GDPR

Are they really doing that though, or do you just hope they are? I mean I could see you signing up for that sort of workshop. I would.
 
devoutcapitalist

General elections are a lot different from Presidential elections. SF are not going to end up on only 6.4% at the GE although I would be delighted If they did.
 
PBP voter

They get clowns to go up. Some of them start to cry and say how they understand Loyalist and prefer them to the middle class Unionists. Really pathetic stuff.

NI is a shitehole who's main use is as a giant discount store to us down South.
 
GDPR

Well that didn't take long. :tongue:
 
blinding

Will it occur to Sinn Fein that a lot of their voters are not too happy with the Mass Immigration of Cheap Labour .

Mary Lou may be a bit too middle class to work it out but surely some of the other foot soldiers must have an inkling ?
 
Antóin Mac Comháin

“I thought this morning, maybe there is something to President John Connors, because of what that would mean to young Travelers, and young working-class people from Darndale and Coolock and Blanchardstown and Ballymun…”

Connors says he's quitting politics and is sick of Ireland, and I suppose no one can blame the fella, but I thought he could have taken a seat in Coolock and Darndale. It's fair to say that he's a SF supporter, and I'm wondering how common that view is now within SF circles.
 
Antóin Mac Comháin

I don't think what has just happened has registered with a lot of people. It's weird how things have panned out for them, but sure that's the way of the world.
 
Antóin Mac Comháin

They'll deflect and deny, and if I was in their shoes, so would I. On a serious note, only a blind man couldn't see this coming a mile away, and there's a million and one explanations for it, which goes far beyond the absence of a party logo on the posters, the candidate they choose and the current leadership, and I have neither the time, the energy nor the interest to explain why I think they have melted like the Greens and the Labour Party before them, but melted they have.
 
Antóin Mac Comháin

They have to be rattled, and if they are not, they are in serious denial. I reckon their DOE took one glance at the breakdown of the SF vote in each constituency and compared it to the GE, and went on the batter to drown his sorrows.
 
Antóin Mac Comháin

"If you put meat into a sausage machine you must inevitably get a sausage and if you put a Republican into the Free State machine then one day you will get a Free Stater." - Ó Flannagáin

''With regards to Councils, Sinn Féin has always been in the Councils and that is as near as to the enemy system that we dare to go. Sitting in Leinster House is not a revolutionary activity. Once you go in there, you sign the roll of the House and accept the institutions of the state. You will have to go according to their rules and they can stand up and gang up on you, and put you outside in the street and keep you outside in the street.'' - Ruairí Ó Brádaigh
 
