Ethiopian Airlines B737 crashes

Pabilito said: Surely a pilot can switch off that MCAS off?...



After the Lion Air crash.. 737 Max pilots must have been wary of it.. Click to expand...

Yes it can be turned off. I don’t know what that involves in this type. In an Airbus there is a similar system and in the event of it misbehaving like this it requires two flight control systems on an overhead panel to be switched off in addition to the autopilot being disengaged. If this occurs at relatively low altitude immediate recognition and reaction is crucial.One point of difference that may be relevant is that AFAIK is that up until this MCAS system in all Boeing types (maybe with the exception of the 787? ) the pilot has full manual control authority over the aircraft. MCAS is move away from that general principle and perhaps that change may not have been fully understood by some pilots. Airbus types limit the pilots control authority and need to disable flight control systems in the event of automation error has been in place for many years......although of course Airbus has had its own share of pilot/automation problems over the last few years.