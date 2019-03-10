Ethiopian Airlines B737 crashes

D
Deleted member 51920
A Boeing 737-800MAX flight from Addis Abbaba to Nairobi has crashed 6 minutes after takeoff
There are believed to be no survivors among the 149 passengers and 6 crew
The aircraft involved is only 4 months old and is the same type as the Indonesian Lion Air jet that crashed last October, 13 minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.
Ethiopian Airlines previously operated a service from Addis Abbaba - Dublin - Los Angeles but was cancelled at the end of last year
No passenger manifest has so far been released
Post any updates here
There are believed to be no survivors among the 149 passengers and 6 crew
The aircraft involved is only 4 months old and is the same type as the Indonesian Lion Air jet that crashed last October, 13 minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.
Ethiopian Airlines previously operated a service from Addis Abbaba - Dublin - Los Angeles but was cancelled at the end of last year
No passenger manifest has so far been released
Post any updates here