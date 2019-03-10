Ethiopian Airlines B737 crashes

  • Thread starter Deleted member 51920
  • Start date
D

Deleted member 51920

A Boeing 737-800MAX flight from Addis Abbaba to Nairobi has crashed 6 minutes after takeoff
There are believed to be no survivors among the 149 passengers and 6 crew
The aircraft involved is only 4 months old and is the same type as the Indonesian Lion Air jet that crashed last October, 13 minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.
Ethiopian Airlines previously operated a service from Addis Abbaba - Dublin - Los Angeles but was cancelled at the end of last year
No passenger manifest has so far been released
Post any updates here
 


Nebuchadnezzar

Nebuchadnezzar

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 15, 2011
Messages
11,142
Crash site looks like high speed high angle impact.
 
bormotello

bormotello

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 8, 2008
Messages
12,377
Pabilito

Pabilito

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 24, 2008
Messages
5,722
Nebuchadnezzar

Nebuchadnezzar

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 15, 2011
Messages
11,142
Pabilito said:
Surely a pilot can switch off that MCAS off?...

After the Lion Air crash.. 737 Max pilots must have been wary of it..
Click to expand...
Yes it can be turned off. I don’t know what that involves in this type. In an Airbus there is a similar system and in the event of it misbehaving like this it requires two flight control systems on an overhead panel to be switched off in addition to the autopilot being disengaged. If this occurs at relatively low altitude immediate recognition and reaction is crucial.

One point of difference that may be relevant is that AFAIK is that up until this MCAS system in all Boeing types (maybe with the exception of the 787? ) the pilot has full manual control authority over the aircraft. MCAS is move away from that general principle and perhaps that change may not have been fully understood by some pilots. Airbus types limit the pilots control authority and need to disable flight control systems in the event of automation error has been in place for many years......although of course Airbus has had its own share of pilot/automation problems over the last few years.
 
Nebuchadnezzar

Nebuchadnezzar

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 15, 2011
Messages
11,142
bormotello said:
Will Boeing ground remaining 350 aircrafts until they will solve this problem?
Click to expand...
MCAS being the problem is still just speculation.

If it is MCAS then it perhaps it may be resolved by a special training requirement or perhaps it may need more than that and require significant redesign.
 
bormotello

bormotello

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 8, 2008
Messages
12,377
Nebuchadnezzar said:
MCAS being the problem is still just speculation.

If it is MCAS then it perhaps it may be resolved by a special training requirement or perhaps it may need more than that and require significant redesign.
Click to expand...
Two brand new plane crashes within few months raise serious questions
Jus in news today - China grounded all 96 737 Max it has plus British Cayman Airways did the same
 
F

_FARAH_

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 13, 2015
Messages
1,490
Lets see who is behind it. I will search.
 
O

Orbit v2

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 8, 2010
Messages
12,139
There seems to be a narrative developing (whether it's correct or not) that this MCAS system is exposing the age of the >50 year old 737 design. That they deliberately concealed its existence is very troubling.
 
G

gleeful

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 7, 2016
Messages
7,520
Ryanair have around 140 of these planes (737-8AS). I wonder if they will be ground them.
 
Nebuchadnezzar

Nebuchadnezzar

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 15, 2011
Messages
11,142
gleeful said:
Ryanair have around 140 of these planes (737-8AS). I wonder if they will be ground them.
Click to expand...
AFAIK they have +100 on order but none in service yet. First deliveries due next month.

Norwegian operate this type transatlantic out of Ireland.
 
G

gleeful

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 7, 2016
Messages
7,520
Nebuchadnezzar said:
AFAIK they have +100 on order but none in service yet. First deliveries due next month.

Norwegian operate this type transatlantic out of Ireland.
Click to expand...
Apparently, (just found out) the 737-8AS are different from the 737-8Max. Ryanair's new planes are 737-200 Max, different again. Confusing product names abound.
 
Nebuchadnezzar

Nebuchadnezzar

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 15, 2011
Messages
11,142
Southwest Airlines fly this version. However, their aircraft are fitted with an extra flight deck indication which displays angle of attack information to the pilots. This would help flight crew to respond to a malfunction such as this. Interesting that South West seem to have opted for this extra.
 
D

Deleted member 51920

Nebuchadnezzar said:
MCAS being the problem is still just speculation.

If it is MCAS then it perhaps it may be resolved by a special training requirement or perhaps it may need more than that and require significant redesign.
Click to expand...
Witness reports of smoke pouring out from the rear and burning luggage falling to the ground would suggest other causes...

The doomed Ethiopian Airlines jet that crashed killing all 157 on board yesterday 'had smoke pouring from the rear' before coming down 'with a loud boom', a witness has said.

Gebeyehu Fikadu said he saw flight ET302 'swerving and dipping' while 'luggage and clothes came burning down' when it crashed within minutes of take-off from Addis Ababa yesterday morning.
Click to expand...
Ethiopian air crash: Airlines ground Boeing 737 Max 8 jets | Daily Mail Online
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top