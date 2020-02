Ethno-Nationalist Terrorism and The Never Ending Narrative.

According to TESAT (EUROPEAN UNION TERRORISM SITUATION AND TREND REPORT 2017)file:///C:/Documents%20and%20Settings/Administrator/My%20Documents/Downloads/tesat2017.pdfNow we are over 20 years since ceasefire part 1 and almost 20 years from the GFA, yet Ethno-nationalist terrorism and the narrative of the 'bould lads against the imperialist empire' still persists....Read more at: Two dissident bombers jailed for ten years - Belfast Newsletter We are regaled with how there is no support for the Republican Jidahists particular from mainstream and 'former' Ethno-nationalist terrorists...Of course the lack of leadership, accountability and representation by the political arm of Ethno-nationalism also has an effect...So not only are Shin Flake denying 1 billion from the poor an needy of NI, they are encouraging continuation of the never ending narrative of Ethno-nationalist Terrorism, by declaring power sharing doesn't work because themuns won't do what we tell them to do...