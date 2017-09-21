Ethno-Nationalist Terrorism and The Never Ending Narrative.

between the bridges
According to TESAT (EUROPEAN UNION TERRORISM SITUATION AND TREND REPORT 2017)
Ethno-nationalist and separatist terrorism: Dissident Republican groups in Northern Ireland were involved in 76 attacks.
https://www.europol.europa.eu/newsroom/news/2017-eu-terrorism-report-142-failed-foiled-and-completed-attacks-1002-arrests-and-142-victims-died
In 2016 Dissident Republicans were involved in 76 failed, foiled and completed attacks, of which four were carried out
using improvised explosive devices,including one in March in which a prison officer was killed.
All mentioned groups retain access to a range of firearms and explosive devices, including undervehicle IEDs. A total of 123 people were arrested in 2016 for terrorism-related offences.
Now we are over 20 years since ceasefire part 1 and almost 20 years from the GFA, yet Ethno-nationalist terrorism and the narrative of the 'bould lads against the imperialist empire' still persists....
BBC News NI takes a look at significant events involving dissident republicans since March 2009.
Timeline of dissident republican activity - BBC News
Two men have been sentenced to 10 years at Laganside Crown Court today for planting a bomb ahead of a PSNI Recruitment event
Read more at: Two dissident bombers jailed for ten years - Belfast Newsletter
We are regaled with how there is no support for the Republican Jidahists particular from mainstream and 'former' Ethno-nationalist terrorists...
Derry Sinn Fein mayor wears chain of office to rally for dissident republican - BelfastTelegraph.co.uk
SF mayor slammed for wearing chain to visit dissident in jail - Belfast Newsletter
http://www.politics.ie/forum/sinn-fein/209387-shinners-not-really-sure-dissos-all-bad.html
Of course the lack of leadership, accountability and representation by the political arm of Ethno-nationalism also has an effect...
"Sinn Fein's refusal to enter into a new power-sharing agreement at Stormont and their long standing policy of abstention from the UK Parliament has created a political vacuum that has allowed groups such as the New IRA to breathe and thrive.
DUP blames Sinn Fein for 'political vacuum' behind the rise of New IRA - BelfastTelegraph.co.uk
So not only are Shin Flake denying 1 billion from the poor an needy of NI, they are encouraging continuation of the never ending narrative of Ethno-nationalist Terrorism, by declaring power sharing doesn't work because themuns won't do what we tell them to do...
