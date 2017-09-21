Ethno-Nationalist Terrorism and The Never Ending Narrative.

According to TESAT (EUROPEAN UNION TERRORISM SITUATION AND TREND REPORT 2017)

Ethno-nationalist and separatist terrorism: Dissident Republican groups in Northern Ireland were involved in 76 attacks.

https://www.europol.europa.eu/newsroom/news/2017-eu-terrorism-report-142-failed-foiled-and-completed-attacks-1002-arrests-and-142-victims-died

In 2016 Dissident Republicans were involved in 76 failed, foiled and completed attacks, of which four were carried out
using improvised explosive devices,including one in March in which a prison officer was killed.

All mentioned groups retain access to a range of firearms and explosive devices, including undervehicle IEDs. A total of 123 people were arrested in 2016 for terrorism-related offences.

file:///C:/Documents%20and%20Settings/Administrator/My%20Documents/Downloads/tesat2017.pdf

Now we are over 20 years since ceasefire part 1 and almost 20 years from the GFA, yet Ethno-nationalist terrorism and the narrative of the 'bould lads against the imperialist empire' still persists....

BBC News NI takes a look at significant events involving dissident republicans since March 2009.

Timeline of dissident republican activity - BBC News

Two men have been sentenced to 10 years at Laganside Crown Court today for planting a bomb ahead of a PSNI Recruitment event

Read more at: Two dissident bombers jailed for ten years - Belfast Newsletter

We are regaled with how there is no support for the Republican Jidahists particular from mainstream and 'former' Ethno-nationalist terrorists...

Derry Sinn Fein mayor wears chain of office to rally for dissident republican - BelfastTelegraph.co.uk

SF mayor slammed for wearing chain to visit dissident in jail - Belfast Newsletter

http://www.politics.ie/forum/sinn-fein/209387-shinners-not-really-sure-dissos-all-bad.html

Of course the lack of leadership, accountability and representation by the political arm of Ethno-nationalism also has an effect...

"Sinn Fein's refusal to enter into a new power-sharing agreement at Stormont and their long standing policy of abstention from the UK Parliament has created a political vacuum that has allowed groups such as the New IRA to breathe and thrive.

DUP blames Sinn Fein for 'political vacuum' behind the rise of New IRA - BelfastTelegraph.co.uk

So not only are Shin Flake denying 1 billion from the poor an needy of NI, they are encouraging continuation of the never ending narrative of Ethno-nationalist Terrorism, by declaring power sharing doesn't work because themuns won't do what we tell them to do...
 


between the bridges said:
never ending narrative of Ethno-nationalist Terrorism, by declaring power sharing doesn't work because themuns won't do what we tell them to do...
I agree physical force republicanism is on the rise in places that in the past did not have any real republican movement. If you think SF are the issue then you do not have a clue what the problem is.
 
Sure the PULs might as well give up.

The Demographics have ye by the balls anyway !
 
we should build a wall and make the EU pay for it
 
Unionists and The Never Ending Whiny Threads.

It's a long time since you had no Catholics about the place. Bet you miss those days, eh?

Stand by for a royal humping at Ibrox on Saturday. :cool:
 
It's the Unionists' fault as they weren't nice enough to Sinn Fein at Stormont. Nearly forgot, Orange Order, can't forget the Orange.
 
The fact that he used the term Ethno-Nationalist shows that he doesn't have me on ignore.

I fully support the PSNI against the Dissos- however whatever you think of them the PIRA were formidable while the Dissos despite the horrible murders they have accomplished are thank God utterly pathetic as a fighting force.
 
Ratio Et Fides said:
The fact that he used the term Ethno-Nationalist shows that he doesn't have me on ignore.

I fully support the PSNI against the Dissos- however whatever you think of them the PIRA were formidable while the Dissos despite the horrible murders they have accomplished are thank God utterly pathetic as a fighting force.
:lol:
 
Se0samh said:
:lol:
:lol:
Ah well having browsed the OP maybe he got the term from the EU.

I like to use it when arguing with roc_ who is an adorable but extremely thran Zionist on here. He HATES being referred to as an Ethno-Nationalist. The thing is though about roc_ is when he gets off the subject of the Middle East he has a lot interesting and insightful to say.
 
CastleRay said:
It's the Unionists' fault as they weren't nice enough to Sinn Fein at Stormont. Nearly forgot, Orange Order, can't forget the Orange.
Ray I think it was in 1968 that an Orange Order man was killed attempting to bomb something in order that it would be blamed on Republicans. They have form. I wouldn't be surprised if some of these Disso attacks actually were by Orange men.
 
Ratio Et Fides said:
Ah well having browsed the OP maybe he got the term from the EU.

I like to use it when arguing with roc_ who is an adorable but extremely thran Zionist on here. He HATES being referred to as an Ethno-Nationalist. The thing is though about roc_ is when he gets off the subject of the Middle East he has a lot interesting and insightful to say.
Can't say I've ever noticed him...I take it you're not referring to the Rock of Cashel sadly missing these days...
 
Se0samh said:
Can't say I've ever noticed him...I take it you're not referring to the Rock of Cashel sadly missing these days...
No he roc_, referring to the mythical bird. Very much the brilliant but utterly paranoid and neurotic Ashkenazim.

Is views on Northern Ireland change weekly and he doesn't really post on Nordie subjects.
 
Ratio Et Fides said:
No he roc_, referring to the mythical bird. Very much the brilliant but utterly paranoid and neurotic Ashkenazim.


Is views on Northern Ireland change weekly and he doesn't really post on Nordie subjects.
Ah...Sinbad...:)
 
Ratio Et Fides said:
Ray I think it was in 1968 that an Orange Order man was killed attempting to bomb something in order that it would be blamed on Republicans. They have form. I wouldn't be surprised if some of these Disso attacks actually were by Orange men.
Since he was a man, that gender is to blame too. They have form.
 
