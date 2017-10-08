EU Commission announces it will take Ireland to court for failing to recover Apple Tax

Just noticed this on a tweet and popped over to P.ie, but couldn't see any thread on it.The tweet includes a brief video which I can't see how to link to here, but there's a fuller on here...[video]http://europa.eu/!TY88Hd[/video]It appears the EU Commission has run out of patience with Ireland is now taking Ireland to court for failing to require Apple to pay its taxes.Apparently Luxembourg is also to be taken to court for failing to collect tax from Amazon.What now? Will Ireland now comply or will Dublin fight this in court?Should Ireland accept now it must do this or do they have a chance of persuading the court that Apple does not owe it this money?Apple owes Ireland a lot of money - I appreciate that the economic model has been based on low taxes for MNCs, but the billions Apple would be forced to pay to Ireland would surely provide a useful cushion and a means of investment to get Ireland off the dependence on MNCs and low coporation tax?