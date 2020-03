No country should have to fill the void for the UK's contribution. The EU should cut its cloth to size.



The EU's real problem is migration. This is a problem that's only going to get worse over the coming years and possibly decades.

It's the one issue that could and probably will break up the EU if it doesn't get a handle on it soon. Member states need to be honest and face the fact the migrants are not wanted by EU citizens. Despite the EU's wealth, no country within the EU can afford to take thousands of migrants every year for decades into the future, never mind the millions that want to come.



That's the harsh reality.