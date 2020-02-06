EU divided: Brussels fury after PM condemns MEPs as ‘traitors’ – ‘Absolutely unacceptable’

bradlux

Member
Joined
Aug 3, 2019
Messages
21
The MEPs have received death threats since Mr Brabis’s furious attack and one has been placed under police protection with his family. The extraordinary row exploded when the European Parliament’s budgetary controls committee launched an investigation into alleged conflicts of interests over European funding of a company owned by Mr Babis.

The prime minister was quick to denounce the investigation led by German Christian Democrat MEP Monika Hohlmeier along with Czech MEPs Tomas Zdechovsky from the European People’s Party (EPP) and Green MEP Mikulas Peksa.
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
56,915
There are allegations Babis was self-dealing. These are legitimate causes of concern and the EU is right to look into it, particularly as the EU/EEC accounts havent been signed off on by the Court of Auditors since the 90s if not before.
 
