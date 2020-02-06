EU divided: Brussels fury after PM condemns MEPs as 'traitors' – 'Absolutely unacceptable' | World | NewsWorldabcnews | Worldabcnews The MEPs have received death threats since Mr Brabis's furious attack and one has been placed under police protection with his family. The extraordinary row exploded when the European Parliament&

The MEPs have received death threats since Mr Brabis’s furious attack and one has been placed under police protection with his family. The extraordinary row exploded when the European Parliament’s budgetary controls committee launched an investigation into alleged conflicts of interests over European funding of a company owned by Mr Babis.The prime minister was quick to denounce the investigation led by German Christian Democrat MEP Monika Hohlmeier along with Czech MEPs Tomas Zdechovsky from the European People’s Party (EPP) and Green MEP Mikulas Peksa.