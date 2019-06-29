EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement.

We have made concerted efforts over a long period of time, to minimise the EU offer in terms of beef and while evidence of these efforts appears to have been reflected in the final offer, I am, nonetheless deeply concerned at the potential impact on the Irish beef sector. Click to expand...

.....Speaking after the announcement, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said that while Ireland was generally supportive of international trade deals, he was “very concerned at the potential impact of elements of this particular deal on the beef sector”.“I am very disappointed that this agreement includes a significant tariff rate quota for South American beef, at a time when the beef sector in Europe is facing significant uncertainty because of Brexit,” he said.“There may be some opportunity for other agri food sectors such as dairy and for the drinks industry, but we will need to examine the text carefully to assess the full impact.”The trade pact is the largest ever concluded by the EU and it is estimated it will save European companies more than €4 billion worth of trade duties every year, as well as create a market of about 780 million people...