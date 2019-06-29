EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement.

Dame_Enda
The terms of the agreement with respect to agriculture have already been criticised by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. The Irish Farmers Association says the agreement has "sold out" Irish and EU farmers and will lead to a flood of cheaper beef imports with low tariffs. The agreement would also open up EU procurement to Latin American companies with central government, and do the same for EU companies with Mercosur member state governments. The EU already exports €20 billion to Mercosur each year, which has a population of 780 million.
Should the government oppose the agreement at the European Council? Should Irish MEPs support or oppose it?
Given the character limit (10.000) is insufficient to quote the entire agreement, I will post some a summary from the EU website to facilitate discussion:
1. Tariffs on 91% of imports into Mercusor from the EU to be abolished including:
3. Environment. The Agreement commits the EU and Mercusor to the Paris Climate Agreement, the Multilateral Environmental Agreements, such as the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), the Convention on Biological Diversity, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization fisheries management measures and regional agreements to manage fisheries.
4. Labour rights. The Agreement promises both sides will comply with the International Labour Organisation's "fundamental standards covering subjects such as freedom of association, the right to collective bargaining, the elimination of all forms of forced and compulsory labour, the abolition of child labour and non-discrimination...Both sides commit not to derogate from or fail to effectively enforce labour and environmental legislation to encourage trade or investment and to promote responsible business conduct and corporate social responsibility, in line with United Nations and OECD principles and guidelines....."
5. E-commerce.
8. Involving civil society:
It next goes to the European Council and the European Parliament for ratification......
Speaking after the announcement, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said that while Ireland was generally supportive of international trade deals, he was “very concerned at the potential impact of elements of this particular deal on the beef sector”.
“I am very disappointed that this agreement includes a significant tariff rate quota for South American beef, at a time when the beef sector in Europe is facing significant uncertainty because of Brexit,” he said.
“There may be some opportunity for other agri food sectors such as dairy and for the drinks industry, but we will need to examine the text carefully to assess the full impact.”We have made concerted efforts over a long period of time, to minimise the EU offer in terms of beef and while evidence of these efforts appears to have been reflected in the final offer, I am, nonetheless deeply concerned at the potential impact on the Irish beef sector.
The trade pact is the largest ever concluded by the EU and it is estimated it will save European companies more than €4 billion worth of trade duties every year, as well as create a market of about 780 million people.
..
