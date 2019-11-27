EU news: Brexit and trade tensions push bloc’s economy towards ‘downturn’

In its annual investment report, the European Investment Bank said leaders had “lost a decade of weak investment and policy focused on short-term crisis management”. The fund warned that “real Gross Domestic Product growth has slowed down over the last year in line with falling export demand and weakening manufacturing output”. “Trade dispute and Brexit are contributing to rising uncertainty and deteriorating expectations regarding the economic environment and investment outlook,” its report adds.The EIB has slammed the bloc’s investment in climate change mitigation, which is lower than that of major economies like the US and China.Infrastructure investment is also stranded on 1.6 percent of EU GDP, the lowest in 15 years, the fund said.Its report urges EU leaders to take advantage of historically low interest rates in order to boost public spending.Andrew McDowell, an EIB vice-president, said: ‘Europe cannot afford to wait out another cyclical downturn. After a lost decade of weak investment, we need to tackle the slowdown now if we are to respond to the historic challenges we are facing.