THE GREEN DEAL COMES WITH IMPORTANT INVESTMENT NEEDS, WHICH WE WILL TURN INTO INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES. THE PLAN THAT WE PRESENT TODAY, TO MOBILISE AT LEAST €1 TRILLION, WILL SHOW THE DIRECTION AND UNLEASH A GREEN INVESTMENT WAVE

URSULA VON DER LEYEN Click to expand...

EU news: 'No money!' Von der Leyen savaged by own MEPs over €1trillion pledge | World | NewsWorldabcnews | Worldabcnews The ambitious European Union spending plan, unveiled by European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen, is part of Brussels' plan to become carbon neutral by 2050. Around half of the €1trilli

The ambitious European Union spending plan, unveiled by European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen, is part of Brussels’ plan to become carbon neutral by 2050. Around half of the €1trillion would come from the EU’s long-term budget. National Governments would have to contribute €100billion, with €300billion coming from the private sector. Another €7.5billion from the 2021-2027 EU budget is being earmarked as seed funding to leverage a further €100 billion in investment.The investment includes a seven-year, €100billion “Just Transition Fund”, aimed at helping to finance the transition in regions heavily dependent on coal or polluting industries.Ms von der Leyen said: “The Green Deal comes with important investment needs, which we will turn into investment opportunities.“The plan that we present today, to mobilise at least €1 trillion, will show the direction and unleash a green investment wave.”