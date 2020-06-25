€16000 expenses top up for Super Junior Ministers

Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
59,634
Under the Ministers an Secretaries and Ministerial, Parliamentary, Judicial and Court Offices (Amendment) Bill 2020, 3 Super Junior ministers will have access to €16000 in expenses.

This is in spite of remarks by the current Public Expenditure Minister Micheal McGrath against such an increase in 2017. He was asked about it and says he doesnt remember attempts by FF to block this back then.

www.thejournal.ie

Dáil approves €16,000 top-up payments for 'super junior' ministers amid criticism

Minister for public expenditure Michael McGrath “didn’t recall” his party, Fianna Fáil, trying to block the same allowances in 2017.
www.thejournal.ie www.thejournal.ie

Thejournal.ie said:
.........

In a statement published on the Fianna Fáil party website, which is still available, the party’s then-spokesperson on education and skills, Thomas Byrne, confirmed that the party would block the creation of the new role.



“Let me make it clear – Fianna Fáil will vote against any legislative change which attempts to fund an additional super-junior position. Mr Varadkar didn’t think it through and must now deal with the consequences of the mess he created,” Byrne said.


.....
Click to expand...
 
Last edited:


james toney

james toney

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 9, 2009
Messages
18,806
Mícheál Martin and Leo Varadkar has apologised to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael grassroots members for approving a pay increase of a whopping €16,000 for super junior ministers..... saying “under normal circumstances it would have been €25,000 but we need to watch ourselves now”
 
james toney

james toney

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 9, 2009
Messages
18,806
We all know it's a greedy and obscene pay grab, wonder who came up with such a corrupt title of 'A super junior minister'?
It will be forever remembered as a PR disaster for the coalition of chaos.

A Parasitic overpaid minister would be a more accurate description.
 
R

recedite

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 20, 2010
Messages
3,783
A minister is supposed to be in charge of running a govt. department.
All these ministries-without-a- portfolio are just a way of extending the feeding trough to fit in more snouts.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
34,241
Twitter
No
'Top-up' is a strange phrase when you think of it. It doesn't really convey the sense of reimbursing them for an expense but providing them with a target.
 
G

greencharade

Well-known member
Joined
May 10, 2019
Messages
743
Am I correct in thinking that these "super juniors" are a way of ignoring the constitutional limit on number of ministers?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom