€16000 expenses top up for Super Junior Ministers

Dáil approves €16,000 top-up payments for 'super junior' ministers amid criticism Minister for public expenditure Michael McGrath “didn’t recall” his party, Fianna Fáil, trying to block the same allowances in 2017.

In a statement published on the Fianna Fáil party website,







“Let me make it clear – Fianna Fáil will vote against any legislative change which attempts to fund an additional super-junior position. Mr Varadkar didn’t think it through and must now deal with the consequences of the mess he created,” Byrne said.





Under the Ministers an Secretaries and Ministerial, Parliamentary, Judicial and Court Offices (Amendment) Bill 2020, 3 Super Junior ministers will have access to €16000 in expenses.This is in spite of remarks by the current Public Expenditure Minister Micheal McGrath against such an increase in 2017. He was asked about it and says he doesnt remember attempts by FF to block this back then.