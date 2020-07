€16000 expenses top up for Super Junior Ministers

.........In a statement published on the Fianna Fáil party website, which is still available , the party’s then-spokesperson on education and skills, Thomas Byrne, confirmed that the party would block the creation of the new role.“Let me make it clear – Fianna Fáil will vote against any legislative change which attempts to fund an additional super-junior position. Mr Varadkar didn’t think it through and must now deal with the consequences of the mess he created,” Byrne said......