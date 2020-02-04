€1bn surplus for Jan/Feb 2020

Overall, the Exchequer recorded a surplus of just over €1 billion at the end of February, with tax revenue running 13.8% ahead of the same period last year. Income tax returns were strongly ahead by 14.6% year-on-year.

Corporation tax receipts over 200% ahead of target

Receipts of corporation tax ran 206.5% ahead of forecast in February, according to the latest Exchequer Return published by the Department of Finance.
So, as a new govt, who ever they may be, is being formed the economy is performing very well and humming along nicely.
I'm starting this thread as a benchmark to measure the economic performance of the next govt against what was handed to them.
And the best of luck to whatever govt is formed, let's hope they build on a strong performing base
 
