€1bn surplus for Jan/Feb 2020

Corporation tax receipts over 200% ahead of target Receipts of corporation tax ran 206.5% ahead of forecast in February, according to the latest Exchequer Return published by the Department of Finance.

Overall, the Exchequer recorded a surplus of just over €1 billion at the end of February, with tax revenue running 13.8% ahead of the same period last year. Income tax returns were strongly ahead by 14.6% year-on-year.So, as a new govt, who ever they may be, is being formed the economy is performing very well and humming along nicely.I'm starting this thread as a benchmark to measure the economic performance of the next govt against what was handed to them.And the best of luck to whatever govt is formed, let's hope they build on a strong performing base