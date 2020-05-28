€500 billion EU-Wide Recovery Fund to Support EU Regions Worst Hit By COVID-19

Because everyone knows Ireland always wants to be the best boy /girl in class and is afraid to say "Boo" to anything the EU proposes. So they know it can be relied upon to take it up the ass as many times as the EU deems it necessary - while being completely ignored.



1.9 Billion for Ireland is about 4 years of its contributions returned while Spain gets 77.3 Billion and is contribution neutral.

Poland which has less than a thousand deaths and is reopening , already enjoys about 9 billion a year is going to get another free 38 billion

Even France , a Net Contributor of less than 6 Billion is getting between 6-7 years net contribution back (as against Irelands 4)



So essentially , the ravaged Irish economy , facing in to Brexit , is supposed to subsidise far far wealthier countries .......Again!!



But don't expect to read anything negative in the Irish media , where only positive spin on anything the EU does is allowed