€500 billion EU-Wide Recovery Fund to Support EU Regions Worst Hit By COVID-19

(this thread was deleted by politics.ie due to server and backup failure New - Recent Forum Outages)
a proposal tabled by Macron-Merkel would see EU member states gifting money to regions most affected by COVID-19. Tis not a loan but free money. needs to be paid back by member states in accordance to ECB capital key subscription.
EU parliament event wants to go above trillion euro in free money paid for with proceeds of EU wide tax harmonization efforts and new taxes on plastics, a digital tax, financial transactions tax and levy on goods imported into the EU from countries that have lower CO2 emissions standards.
France and Germany propose €500bn EU rescue plan
Macron and Merkel announce burden-sharing initiative to help countries hit by Covid-19
www.irishtimes.com
It's Austria, Denmark and the Netherlands that oppose that money for nothing approach. And let's not forget Ireland will have to carve out 7 billion euro for this plan to finance most affected areas in Italy, Spain and Greece. If they go by EU wealth key it will be more like 10 billion for Ireland.owedtojoy said:
Ironically, the UK might have opposed it on grounds of parsimony, but they are not around anymore.
Ireland have broken with the Netherlands over prospective austerity, so I guess Netherlands would be the only ones to rally against it. I do not see Italy or Spain opposing - one of the targets is Tourism in those countries. Possibly the other "Hanseatic League 2.0" countries, like Scandinavia.
As long as there are (1) no taxation conditions, or (2) no condtions on fiscal prudence that might annoy the Italians, it is hard to see where other opposition would come from. I presume Angela Merkel has cleared it politically.
lookit Ireland is a rich country now, maybe not you personally, but there is *loads of cash in the country that make it look like it's the second wealthiest country in the EU.fat finger said:
So Ireland is to borrow EVEN MORE money to help out EU areas that already have money to spend on the problem?!
Grand so.
At school they taught us Lombardy the wealthiest area in Europe. Maybe they meant area deepest in debt.
Like being a Dinny billionaire
owedtojoy said:
That is not a accurate characterisation - Ireland will borrow from the fund, but the risk will be mutualised through the ECB. it would be totally wrong to say Ireland will be borrowing money for the Italians (to take one example). They will borrow to revive their economy - and a healthy Italian and European economy is good for Ireland.
I still have not seen how the mutualisation happens - that will be interesting, especially with political ramifications in Germany.
brughahaha said:
Another dishonest characterisation.
The Money will be repaid through increased EU contributions . As Ireland is one of only 9 net contributors as against the 18 net beneficiaries , Ireland will indeed be saddled with paying for the money going to those 18 who are not net contributors.
In other words , we get to cover other peoples debts ......yet again
And again the irish political Establishment and media will forget to mention all this
Free money my arse