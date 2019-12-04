‘Europe to wield power!’ Macron’s terrifying plan for EU in 2020 revealed by chief adviser

Well, French Presidents often arrive with change in mind, and just as often depart with very little having changed. I'm not quite sure how Macron could build France's profile within the EU any more than it has had in the past, considering France and Germany founded the thing.



Macron also arrived with notions that he was going to levy all drivers with a climate change tax in yet another of these slice and dice moves that makes all taxation apply as widely as possible except to those who could afford it and then avoid it.



That didn't go well.



I doubt his attempt at a minimum wage across Europe will get anywhere either as I know there are technical issues with that that the EU institutions have attempted to address previously, and nothing has changed in the intervening years so I don't know why this harmonisation idea should overcome the natural barriers when other attempts have failed, resulting in a recommended minimum which is set at the lowest standard in the EU.



'Boosting the EU's capabilities in defence' is just shorthand for the attempt to get contracts for French defence companies. Unless France has come up with a unique idea for putting a second set of Alps across Europe there really isn't much else that could stop the Russians from yomping across to Biarritz, quite frankly. Nothing conventional, anyway. And anything that goes beyond conventional and the game is over in any case.



Best defensive idea I can come up with is to stop poking bears with sticks, and perhaps some arrangements to flood the plains of Europe to halt any tank dashes. We'd have a better chance at stopping the Russians by using the landscape than we would in a stand-up conventional fight. Both together creating defensible bottlenecks either side of major rivers might help but the dreams of a European army fending off a full on attack across western Europe by the Russians is basically just silly.