‘Europe to wield power!’ Macron’s terrifying plan for EU in 2020 revealed by chief adviser

Over the last few years Emmanuel Macron has steadily increased his grip over the European Union by wooing member states and building up France’s influence within the bloc’s institutions. Now, the French President is ready to impose much of his own agenda on Brussels, including migration reforms, climate change initiatives and introducing a European minimum wage. His chief adviser Clément Beaune has revealed precisely what Mr Marcon’s plans are for the coming year and the EU’s long term future, which could send shockwaves across the globe.
Speaking to Politico, Mr Marcon’s European advisor revealed the French President has been able to push many of his key priorities into the European agenda.
For example fighting climate change, introducing a eurozone-wide unemployment benefits scheme and boosting the EU’s capabilities on defence – some of Macron’s own priorities – have all appeared on the new Commission’s strategic outlook.
