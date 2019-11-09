bradlux said:

“Soft power alone won’t suffice today if we Europeans want to assert ourselves in the world.

“Europe must also learn the language of power.”

“That means on the one hand developing our own muscles – where for a long time we could lean on others, for example in security policy.

European army?: EU chief Von der Leyen says bloc must 'flex its muscles' | World | NewsWorldabcnews | Worldabcnews And she also took a potshot at Emmanuel Macron after the France's President vetoed accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia last month, insisting the EU must "honour its word". And she also took a potshot at Emmanuel Macron after the France’s President vetoed accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia last month, insisting the EU must “honour its word”. In a speech on the state of Europe delivered in Berlin, European Commission President-elect Mrs von der Leyen stressed the EU’s strengths as a bastion of openness and democracy in a troubled world and said Brexit had forged a tighter group out of the remaining members of the bloc. She added: “We must go our own European way with confidence.“Soft power alone won’t suffice today if we Europeans want to assert ourselves in the world.“Europe must also learn the language of power.”“That means on the one hand developing our own muscles – where for a long time we could lean on others, for example in security policy. Click to expand...

With a weak and ineffectual President in charge of the US, there are few alternatives for Europe.For example, sub-Saharan Africa is in turmoil, and it is foolish to pretend Europe does not have an interest in peace and stability there.BTW, a European Army is not even necessary, nor conscription. Modern armies are composed mostly of career professionals. The days when you needed a massive conscript army as cannon fodder are over. Fire-power does the job better, and for that you need technology.National armies are still sufficient to provide professional soldiers. Co-ordination of weaponry and tactics is already happening. Pooling of intelligence already happens. It is strategic thinking that is required, and (if I understand Macron correctly) that is what is lacking in NATO with Trump is in office.