European Commission portfolios.

As it stands, every EU member state has a European Commissioner.
There is only so many times that portfolios can be divided to ensure that each member state has a member of the European Commission.
Even though the UK is not a member of the EU anymore, there is the possibility that other European countries will join the EU. So I don't see how anyone could regard the current set-up of the Commission as tenable, to be honest!
