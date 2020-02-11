European Commission portfolios.

D

davidcameron

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 4, 2010
Messages
8,855
As it stands, every EU member state has a European Commissioner.

There is only so many times that portfolios can be divided to ensure that each member state has a member of the European Commission.

Even though the UK is not a member of the EU anymore, there is the possibility that other European countries will join the EU. So I don't see how anyone could regard the current set-up of the Commission as tenable, to be honest!
 


C

cobhguy

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 22, 2010
Messages
1,946
davidcameron said:
As it stands, every EU member state has a European Commissioner.

There is only so many times that portfolios can be divided to ensure that each member state has a member of the European Commission.

Even though the UK is not a member of the EU anymore, there is the possibility that other European countries will join the EU. So I don't see how anyone could regard the current set-up of the Commission as tenable, to be honest!
Click to expand...
They can change it, if the European Council, all vote to change it.

"5. As from 1 November 2014, the Commission shall consist of a number of members, including its President and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, corresponding to two thirds of the number of Member States, unless the European Council, acting unanimously, decides to alter this number. "
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top