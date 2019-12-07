European Policy on Iraq

Mike Pompeo has claimed ( mechanism not clearly explained), that US-Iran war is less likely since the assassination of Iran's top general by US forces ( an action usually regarded as an 'act of war' and unaccompanied, in this case, by any offer to desist from further provocations).

Europe should speak up for it's values in the region, and use this claimed delay in hostilities to make the next steps to war less likely. Those european values are:

Rejection of occupation. Rejection of colonialism.

No, to aggressive war.

Self-determination for all national groups ( the Wilsonian ideal).

Human rights, civil rights and equality for all nationals of all States.

Promotion of liberal democracy.



Europe should support the [now] very vulnerable state of Iraq. Iraqi democracy was founded by President George Bush, with the vision that people in neighbouring countries would look to Iraq with envy. May he be proved right.

If democratic Iraq chooses not to be the battleground for the future Iran-US war or declines to host the belligerents; it should be supported financially and diplomatically ( eg at the UN) by European countries. Europe has correctly declined to take part in the wars, but it has clout and should help those countries trying to extricate themselves from the slide to war, eg even in the role of 'buffer state'.

If Iraq ( barely functioning at present) becomes the chief recipient of Iranian refugees and displaced persons, it will need all the help it can get.