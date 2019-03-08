Eurovision 2019

Clanrickard
Well-known member
- Joined
- Apr 25, 2008
- Messages
- 34,176
The kitsch fest is back and our entry is out ....
Catchy but doesn't stick in the memory.
Catchy but doesn't stick in the memory.
As long as the Competition has no obvious connection with the colonisation of the West Bank, I am grudgingly ok with it.Boycot Israel's hosting of the Eurovision.
All too true. what does RTE get out of this set up? Presumably its another stupid stitch up by Louis Walsh?Absolute drivel, not a chance of getting into the final, bland and clichéd performed by a peroxide bleached, permatanned slapper. it's a bit of a laugh that the song was written by some Dutch team, the track record of Irish ESC entries written over the last decade has been pretty poor, Sinead Mulvey, Niamh Kavanagh, Kasey Smith and Brendan Murray, I rest my case.
No shortage of talented Irish songwriters but they wouldn't touch ESC with a bargepole.
Hardly surprising but only a champion of child murder like you would celebrate it!Not a single country has boycotted the competition. #EpicBDSfail
Mainly it gets 10 hours of comparatively cheap programming with decently high viewership.All too true. what does RTE get out of this set up? Presumably its another stupid stitch up by Louis Walsh?
They back out, they lose the contractAll too true. what does RTE get out of this set up? Presumably its another stupid stitch up by Louis Walsh?
How could it not - if Israel is hosting it Einstein???As long as the Competition has no obvious connection with the colonisation of the West Bank, I am grudgingly ok with it.
That is one of the most pathetic posts I have seen here in a while.Hardly surprising but only a champion of child murder like you would celebrate it!