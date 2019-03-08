Eurovision 2019

Absolute drivel, not a chance of getting into the final, bland and clichéd performed by a peroxide bleached, permatanned slapper. it's a bit of a laugh that the song was written by some Dutch team, the track record of Irish ESC entries written over the last decade has been pretty poor, Sinead Mulvey, Niamh Kavanagh, Kasey Smith and Brendan Murray, I rest my case.

No shortage of talented Irish songwriters but they wouldn't touch ESC with a bargepole.