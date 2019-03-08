Eurovision 2019

The kitsch fest is back and our entry is out ....


Catchy but doesn't stick in the memory.
 


When is it on ?
 
Might double-boycott it as I've been boycotting it heavily ever since 'Waterloo' won it. There's even less a chance of me watching that now.
 
Absolute drivel, not a chance of getting into the final, bland and clichéd performed by a peroxide bleached, permatanned slapper. it's a bit of a laugh that the song was written by some Dutch team, the track record of Irish ESC entries written over the last decade has been pretty poor, Sinead Mulvey, Niamh Kavanagh, Kasey Smith and Brendan Murray, I rest my case.
No shortage of talented Irish songwriters but they wouldn't touch ESC with a bargepole.
 
old boy said:
Boycot Israel's hosting of the Eurovision.
As long as the Competition has no obvious connection with the colonisation of the West Bank, I am grudgingly ok with it.
 
Don't agree with the boycott. Israel/Palestine is not a simple problem to solve. The song though is a crime against humanity ...

.. well not that bad, but it's fairly bland and generic ...
 
Not a single country has boycotted the competition. #EpicBDSfail
 
Yes. I'm sure it'll be lovely. Israel will spend a lot of money on film of Israel's tourist attractions and it will make f*ck all difference beyond the travels of religious nutters to Jerusalem.

Waste away.
 
SEAMAI said:
Absolute drivel, not a chance of getting into the final, bland and clichéd performed by a peroxide bleached, permatanned slapper. it's a bit of a laugh that the song was written by some Dutch team, the track record of Irish ESC entries written over the last decade has been pretty poor, Sinead Mulvey, Niamh Kavanagh, Kasey Smith and Brendan Murray, I rest my case.
No shortage of talented Irish songwriters but they wouldn't touch ESC with a bargepole.
All too true. what does RTE get out of this set up? Presumably its another stupid stitch up by Louis Walsh?
 
leftsoc said:
All too true. what does RTE get out of this set up? Presumably its another stupid stitch up by Louis Walsh?
They back out, they lose the contract
 
Hitchcock said:
Hardly surprising but only a champion of child murder like you would celebrate it!
That is one of the most pathetic posts I have seen here in a while.
 
I enjoy Eurovision, with the help of copious amounts of gin and tonic. What's not to like? Dodgy songs, dodgier outfits and tactical voting, hosted by the searingly witty Graham Norton. Anyone who wants to boycott it can go suck on a lemon.
 
