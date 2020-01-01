Eurozone crisis: Stalling service sector sparks EU panic

bradlux

The IHS Markit eurozone purchasing managers’ index (PMI) remained unchanged at 50.9 in January. This is despite expectations for the key indicator of economic health to rise to 51.2 at the start of this year. German activity rose above expectations but was offset by weaker data from France, which was hit by nationwide strikes for several weeks.

PMI data underlined the weak position of the eurozone economy, which remains only slightly above the crucial level of 50.

The majority of companies surveyed reported a shrinking of activity.
McTell

McTell

The euro 600 index that topped 398 in the year 2000, has zoomed on to hit 423 in 2020.

My savings are not invested in the eurozone.


STOXX Europe 600 Index

blinding

I suggest a sensible deal with post Brexit Britain for a start.

But if the Eu must be bloody minded thats alright too.
 
