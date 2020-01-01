Eurozone crisis: Stalling service sector sparks EU panic | World | NewsWorldabcnews | Worldabcnews The IHS Markit eurozone purchasing managers' index (PMI) remained unchanged at 50.9 in January. This is despite expectations for the key indicator of economic health to rise to 51.2 at the start

The IHS Markit eurozone purchasing managers’ index (PMI) remained unchanged at 50.9 in January. This is despite expectations for the key indicator of economic health to rise to 51.2 at the start of this year. German activity rose above expectations but was offset by weaker data from France, which was hit by nationwide strikes for several weeks.PMI data underlined the weak position of the eurozone economy, which remains only slightly above the crucial level of 50.The majority of companies surveyed reported a shrinking of activity.