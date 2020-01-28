Eurozone news: EU finances face meltdown without City, warns Duncan-Smith ‘Ponzi scheme!’

Prominent Brexiteer Mr Duncan Smith accused EU financial regulations of misrepresenting risk levels of eurozone debt, suggesting the City played a crucial role in “mitigating” against systemic flaws at the heart of the bloc’s banking system – and adding: “They’ll need us even more now we’ve left.” Mr Duncan Smith, who led the Conservative Party between 2001 and 2003, was one of the speakers at an event organised by the Politeia think tank at the House of Commons earlier today to mark the publication of a paper authored by lawyer Barney Reynolds and colleagues entitled Managing Euro Risk: Saving Investors from Systemic Risk. Mr Reynolds, who was also on the panel, along with co-author Robert Lyddon and economist Dr Gerard Lyons, argues the eurozone is saddled with huge levels of hidden debt which have the potential to trigger a global financial crisis.