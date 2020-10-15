  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
    Misinformation and/or conspiracy theories about this topic, even if intended as humor, will not be tolerated!

Every Little Helps? Eejit hijacks Ballymena supermarket's PA system - sectarian profanity follows

R

raetsel

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 5, 2017
Messages
12,364
As the Coronavirus crisis escalates again bringing death, serious illness and economic hardship a bit of light relief is always welcome. The management in Tesco have been left embarrassed by a member of the public who managed to get access to the store's PA system and then broadcast a regularly repeated sectarian profanity. Now the sleuths of the PSNI are no doubt poring over store videos busily trying to identify the culprit and make him amenable to the law.
This sort of random sectarianism is boringly repetitive here in the north but is usually restricted to graffiti written in the cloak of darkness.
And while shouting "F*** the Pope" into a public tannoy is hardly up there with the sheer class of Andy Dufresne's act of defiance in The Shawshank Redemption, I think most people would be more amused by the subversive cheek of getting into Tesco's tannoy system and creating a few red faces, than offended by the obvious bigotry involved.
It gave me a laugh anyway.

www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Ballymena supermarket shoppers shocked after Pope slur on tannoy

Shoppers at one of the largest supermarkets in Ballymena, County Antrim, were stunned when a shock announcement came over the tannoy system: "F**k The Pope".
www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Shoppers at one of the largest supermarkets in Ballymena, County Antrim, were stunned when a shock announcement came over the tannoy system: "F**k The Pope". A Tesco spokesperson said on Wednesday: “We are aware of an incident that took place at our superstore in Ballymena yesterday evening and have reported this to the police." The spokesperson added: "We apologise to any customers who were in the store when it happened.” The spokesperson made no further comment. It is understood the words were shouted out by a member of the public who was able to access the tannoy announcement equipment
Click to expand...
 
former wesleyan

former wesleyan

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 29, 2009
Messages
26,000
A UI is just around the corner.
 
W

Watcher2

Well-known member
Joined
May 2, 2010
Messages
37,178
raetsel said:
As the Coronavirus crisis escalates again bringing death, serious illness and economic hardship a bit of light relief is always welcome. The management in Tesco have been left embarrassed by a member of the public who managed to get access to the store's PA system and then broadcast a regularly repeated sectarian profanity. Now the sleuths of the PSNI are no doubt poring over store videos busily trying to identify the culprit and make him amenable to the law.
This sort of random sectarianism is boringly repetitive here in the north but is usually restricted to graffiti written in the cloak of darkness.
And while shouting "F*** the Pope" into a public tannoy is hardly up there with the sheer class of Andy Dufresne's act of defiance in The Shawshank Redemption, I think most people would be more amused by the subversive cheek of getting into Tesco's tannoy system and creating a few red faces, than offended by the obvious bigotry involved.
It gave me a laugh anyway.

www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Ballymena supermarket shoppers shocked after Pope slur on tannoy

Shoppers at one of the largest supermarkets in Ballymena, County Antrim, were stunned when a shock announcement came over the tannoy system: "F**k The Pope".
www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk
Click to expand...
Probably plenty catholic’s/ republicans who might say the same. The Pope has long lost much of his power over catholic’s. he certainly is not seen as the leader anymore. Amusing though that prodie bigots might think otherwise though.
 
R

raetsel

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 5, 2017
Messages
12,364
former wesleyan said:
A UI is just around the corner.
Click to expand...
Some joker slips into Tesco Ballymena's private zone and pulls a sectarian prank and you want to represent it as a sort of portentous omen with enormous significance for our political future? Fair enough!
Every time you hear some passing eejit shout "Up the RA!!" down there in Cork, do you go home and batten down the hatches fearing an imminent anti-Prod pogrom?
 
A Voice

A Voice

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 29, 2009
Messages
9,839
raetsel said:
As the Coronavirus crisis escalates again bringing death, serious illness and economic hardship a bit of light relief is always welcome. The management in Tesco have been left embarrassed by a member of the public who managed to get access to the store's PA system and then broadcast a regularly repeated sectarian profanity. Now the sleuths of the PSNI are no doubt poring over store videos busily trying to identify the culprit and make him amenable to the law.
This sort of random sectarianism is boringly repetitive here in the north but is usually restricted to graffiti written in the cloak of darkness.
And while shouting "F*** the Pope" into a public tannoy is hardly up there with the sheer class of Andy Dufresne's act of defiance in The Shawshank Redemption, I think most people would be more amused by the subversive cheek of getting into Tesco's tannoy system and creating a few red faces, than offended by the obvious bigotry involved.
It gave me a laugh anyway.

www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Ballymena supermarket shoppers shocked after Pope slur on tannoy

Shoppers at one of the largest supermarkets in Ballymena, County Antrim, were stunned when a shock announcement came over the tannoy system: "F**k The Pope".
www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk
Click to expand...
Most Cattlicks couldn't give a rat's ass about the Pope. Especially Shinners, who are possibly the main target as opposed to Stoops.
 
R

raetsel

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 5, 2017
Messages
12,364
A Voice said:
Most Cattlicks couldn't give a rat's ass about the Pope. Especially Shinners, who are possibly the main target as opposed to Stoops.
Click to expand...
Really? Imagine that! Next you'll be assuring us that the Pope really is a Catholic...............................
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom