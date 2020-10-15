Every Little Helps? Eejit hijacks Ballymena supermarket's PA system - sectarian profanity follows

Ballymena supermarket shoppers shocked after Pope slur on tannoy Shoppers at one of the largest supermarkets in Ballymena, County Antrim, were stunned when a shock announcement came over the tannoy system: "F**k The Pope".

Shoppers at one of the largest supermarkets in Ballymena, County Antrim, were stunned when a shock announcement came over the tannoy system: "F**k The Pope". A Tesco spokesperson said on Wednesday: “We are aware of an incident that took place at our superstore in Ballymena yesterday evening and have reported this to the police." The spokesperson added: "We apologise to any customers who were in the store when it happened.” The spokesperson made no further comment. It is understood the words were shouted out by a member of the public who was able to access the tannoy announcement equipment Click to expand...

As the Coronavirus crisis escalates again bringing death, serious illness and economic hardship a bit of light relief is always welcome. The management in Tesco have been left embarrassed by a member of the public who managed to get access to the store's PA system and then broadcast a regularly repeated sectarian profanity. Now the sleuths of the PSNI are no doubt poring over store videos busily trying to identify the culprit and make him amenable to the law.This sort of random sectarianism is boringly repetitive here in the north but is usually restricted to graffiti written in the cloak of darkness.And while shouting "F*** the Pope" into a public tannoy is hardly up there with the sheer class ofact of defiance in, I think most people would be more amused by the subversive cheek of getting into Tesco's tannoy system and creating a few red faces, than offended by the obvious bigotry involved.It gave me a laugh anyway.