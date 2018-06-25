Everything is gonna burn, we'll all take turns,I'll get mine too/feck it's hot and Irish Water might ration water.

Burnout said: It's been raining since the end of July last year....no stored water, no campaign to have cheap water butts for householders or install water saving units? Literally we could'nt organise a piis up in a brewery. Basic housekeeping. But their answer is to drain the Shannon to waste that water as well. Click to expand...

According to the inforgraphic, IW plan to take 330m litres of water per day from the shannon. That's 3.82m3/s over 24 hours. Or 4.6m3/s over 20 hours which would be more likely. Out of an average flow of 180m3/s. So, taking 2.5% or 2.1% of the total flow amounts to "draining" the Shannon.I'm not a fan of this plan at all, and they should invest more in fixing leakage, however, let's not get bogged down in hype. There'll be no "draining" of the Shannon. Any abstraction license issued will be closely regulated by the EPA (who aren't great fans of IW either), so there's no chance of them taking more than agreed. They're also limited by the fact that the second leg of the pipeline is gravity, so any increase in capacity would need to be accompanied by a second pipeline - which they don't have planning for at the minute.Edit - it's also not feasible to build reservoirs for greater than 24-48 hours storage either, as you then need to build larger water treatment plants to cope with the increase in supply. There's also the issue of chlorine degradation in water that is stored for long periods. Just because it rains, it doesn't necessarily follow that you will have in increase in "potable" water.