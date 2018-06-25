  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
    Misinformation and conspiracy theories about this topic will not be tolerated!

Everything is gonna burn, we'll all take turns,I'll get mine too/feck it's hot and Irish Water might ration water.

L

Lagertha

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 23, 2017
Messages
4,458
Everything is gonna burn, we'll all take turns,I'll get mine too/feck it's hot and Irish Water might ration water.

So,it's hot, bloody hot, hasn't been this hot since the 1970's and already Irish Water are threatening to introduce night time water restrictions. Perhaps Irish Water should be focusing on fixing the leaking pipes and stopping all that water being lost. It doesn't seem to take much for their to be drought talk.
 


Burnout

Burnout

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 7, 2009
Messages
7,153
Twitter
I have a life.
It's been raining since the end of July last year....no stored water, no campaign to have cheap water butts for householders or install water saving units? Literally we could'nt organise a piis up in a brewery. Basic housekeeping. But their answer is to drain the Shannon to waste that water as well.
 
J

JimmyFoley

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 28, 2016
Messages
9,475
It must be 6 weeks since we've had more than a spit of rain.

I'm amazed they haven't been appealing to people to conserve over the last couple of weeks at least.
 
L

Lagertha

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 23, 2017
Messages
4,458
Burnout said:
It's been raining since the end of July last year....no stored water, no campaign to have cheap water butts for householders or install water saving units? Literally we could'nt organise a piis up in a brewery. Basic housekeeping. But their answer is to drain the Shannon to waste that water as well.
Click to expand...
Yeah and apparently draining the Shannon won't cause any problems at all, I mean what could possibly go wrong? It's a disaster waiting to happen.
 
silverharp

silverharp

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
19,170
i better power hose the drive sooner rather than later then. we had all the pipes on the road replaced last year
 
S

SPN

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 2, 2004
Messages
16,845
Lagertha said:
Perhaps Irish Water should be focusing on fixing the leaking pipes and stopping all that water being lost.
Click to expand...
The problem with IW is that the freeloader brigade kinda boogered up their funding model.

The State can't fund it because PS/CS pay, perks and pensions
 
L

Lagertha

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 23, 2017
Messages
4,458
silverharp said:
i better power hose the drive sooner rather than later then. we had all the pipes on the road replaced last year
Click to expand...
Don't even go there, some young wan near my house was out with a power hose for most of yesterday afternoon, Christ only knows what she was doing, it's such an annoying sound and I can't imagine what would take that long.
 
D

Deleted member 39930

Burnout said:
It's been raining since the end of July last year....no stored water, no campaign to have cheap water butts for householders or install water saving units? Literally we could'nt organise a piis up in a brewery. Basic housekeeping. But their answer is to drain the Shannon to waste that water as well.
Click to expand...
Irish Water wants to pump water from Shannon to Dublin for first major upgrade in 60 years

According to the inforgraphic, IW plan to take 330m litres of water per day from the shannon. That's 3.82m3/s over 24 hours. Or 4.6m3/s over 20 hours which would be more likely. Out of an average flow of 180m3/s. So, taking 2.5% or 2.1% of the total flow amounts to "draining" the Shannon.

I'm not a fan of this plan at all, and they should invest more in fixing leakage, however, let's not get bogged down in hype. There'll be no "draining" of the Shannon. Any abstraction license issued will be closely regulated by the EPA (who aren't great fans of IW either), so there's no chance of them taking more than agreed. They're also limited by the fact that the second leg of the pipeline is gravity, so any increase in capacity would need to be accompanied by a second pipeline - which they don't have planning for at the minute.

Edit - it's also not feasible to build reservoirs for greater than 24-48 hours storage either, as you then need to build larger water treatment plants to cope with the increase in supply. There's also the issue of chlorine degradation in water that is stored for long periods. Just because it rains, it doesn't necessarily follow that you will have in increase in "potable" water.
 
L

Levellers

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 30, 2011
Messages
14,758
Lagertha said:
So,it's hot, bloody hot, hasn't been this hot since the 1970's and already Irish Water are threatening to introduce night time water restrictions. Perhaps Irish Water should be focusing on fixing the leaking pipes and stopping all that water being lost. It doesn't seem to take much for their to be drought talk.
Click to expand...
The leaks won't be fixed now that redacted has been thwarted in his efforts to aquire Irish Water - for the moment!
 
J

JimmyFoley

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 28, 2016
Messages
9,475
Lagertha said:
Don't even go there, some young wan near my house was out with a power hose for most of yesterday afternoon, Christ only knows what she was doing, it's such an annoying sound and I can't imagine what would take that long.
Click to expand...
Sure she paid for her water; why shouldn't she use It? :p
 
Spanner Island

Spanner Island

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 22, 2011
Messages
23,973
Lagertha said:
So,it's hot, bloody hot, hasn't been this hot since the 1970's and already Irish Water are threatening to introduce night time water restrictions. Perhaps Irish Water should be focusing on fixing the leaking pipes and stopping all that water being lost. It doesn't seem to take much for their to be drought talk.
Click to expand...
Can't be done...

Decades of under-investment followed by the refusal of the Irish people to fund fixing the results of the under-investment means whenever it gets really hot or really cold here water restrictions will soon follow...

Ah well... such is life...

If you ever find yourself having to go to collect water from a water tanker etc... you'll know who to blame I'm sure...
 
The Nal

The Nal

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 22, 2010
Messages
2,339
Lagertha said:
Perhaps Irish Water should be focusing on fixing the leaking pipes and stopping all that water being lost.
Click to expand...
Perhaps if they had money to fix the leaking pipes and stopping all that water being lost they could've done it.

Same people moaning about paying are the same people now moaning about droughts and shítty water supply.

Losers.
 
rainmaker

rainmaker

Administrator
Joined
Mar 26, 2012
Messages
26,196
Lagertha said:
Perhaps Irish Water should be focusing on fixing the leaking pipes and stopping all that water being lost. It doesn't seem to take much for their to be drought talk.
Click to expand...
But nobody wanted to pay for it...
 
D

Deleted member 39930

rainmaker said:
But nobody wanted to pay for it...
Click to expand...
Apparently they had been paying for it for years. But the money was spent on other things.

See Motor Tax, for further details. Don't know about you, but most people resent paying for something twice.
 
Spanner Island

Spanner Island

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 22, 2011
Messages
23,973
hollandia said:
Apparently they had been paying for it for years. But the money was spent on other things.

See Motor Tax, for further details. Don't know about you, but most people resent paying for something twice.
Click to expand...
Not really the point through is it?

Let's say you were entrusting someone to invest a proportion of your income on your behalf over years and decades...

And then let's say you discovered the money was never invested at all and had been frittered away by the investor on luxury holidays and a 5 star lifestyle...

And then let's presume the investor is now broke...

What are you gonna do? Your money is gone and there's no point in suing a bankrupt.

Water in Ireland is the same and if we want a water system that works we're going to have to pay for it with new money... because all of the years and decades of taxes that were supposed to maintain it are gone and cannot be recouped....

So the choice is either we pay for the system to be fixed or we don't.

It baffles me how many people don't seem to get that.

IW was implemented disastrously but the concept of paying for what you use is a sound one imo.
 
F

Franzoni

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 3, 2010
Messages
16,327
JimmyFoley said:
:lol:

Jesus, you think people would be too embarrassed to use that retarded argument, but there you go.
Click to expand...
When it comes to retarded arguments you're the expert Jimmy..........

I provided a link.... you provided fook all as per usual apart from guff........:D
 
J

JimmyFoley

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 28, 2016
Messages
9,475
Franzoni said:
When it comes to retarded arguments you're the expert Jimmy..........

I provided a link.... you provided fook all as per usual apart from guff........:D
Click to expand...
Did you do fractions in school? Or did you have to leave it early to help de Ma pay the bills? :lol:

I'd ask you how people who don't drive 'paid', but I wouldn't like your brain to explode.
 
L

Lagertha

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 23, 2017
Messages
4,458
JimmyFoley said:
Sure she paid for her water; why shouldn't she use It? :p
Click to expand...
:shock2: Are you her? I'm just assuming that you are since you are so sure that she paid for it. petunia It isn't the use of water I object to, pressure washers are really annoying background noise. You hear all sorts with the windows open in the heat.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom