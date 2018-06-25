Everything is gonna burn, we'll all take turns,I'll get mine too/feck it's hot and Irish Water might ration water.
So,it's hot, bloody hot, hasn't been this hot since the 1970's and already Irish Water are threatening to introduce night time water restrictions. Perhaps Irish Water should be focusing on fixing the leaking pipes and stopping all that water being lost. It doesn't seem to take much for their to be drought talk.
