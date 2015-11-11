  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
ex-Para Arrested Over Bloody Sunday Murders

Surprised there wasn't a thread on this already. Fair play.

Campbell out with his whataboutery.

What's the chances it goes somewhere?
 
The irony of doing this the day before the annual 'war crimes day' should not be lost on the fleggers.
 
Tommy Gorman wasn't pleased either.

Instead of talking about the murdered (or rather '"fatally wounded") victims in Derry he ranted about the IRA's unsolved "murders" such as the Disappeared and whoever "pushed the button" in Mullaghmore.

Delighted for the families and delighted Tommy and Gregory are hurting.
 
I could imagine a young fleggory in the middle of it. Telling the paras where to aim
 
Commander of the North said:
I could imagine a young fleggory in the middle of it. Telling the paras where to aim
Dunno about that but there is this-

Cancellation of the Democratic Unionist rally


9.734 On the afternoon of 29th January 1972, the City of Londonderry and Foyle DUA announced the cancellation of the rally that earlier in the week they had told the Chief Constable they intended to hold in the Guildhall Square. The Vice President of this Association, the Reverend James McClelland, was reported as saying:1


We were approached by the Government and given assurances that the Civil Rights march will be halted  by force if necessary.


We believe wholesale riot and bloodshed could be the result of the Civil Rights activities tomorrow and we would be held responsible if our rally takes place. We have appealed to all loyalists to stay out of the city centre to-morrow.


We are prepared to give the Government a final opportunity to demonstrate its integrity and honour its promise to stop this march (Civil Rights). But if it fails in this undertaking, it need never again ask loyalist people to surrender their basic right of peaceful and legal assembly.

[ARCHIVED CONTENT] The weeks before Bloody Sunday - Chapter 9 - Volume I - Bloody Sunday Inquiry Report



Did someone tip them the wink..............................:confused:
 
Fleggory, on his facebook, is at his usual whataboutery, saying there are over 3000 unsolved murders (is there?).
Gregory Campbell
13 hrs ·

Whilst almost two hundred million pounds has been spent investigating the events of 30th January 1972, today arrests have been made in relation to the event while there are 3,000 unsolved murders across Northern Ireland, including those by the Provisional IRA in the days and weeks leading up to Bloody Sunday.

It remains to be seen whether the current investigations will focus solely on the actions of soldiers on that day or whether progress will be made on arresting others who were engaged in illegal terrorist activity at the same time.

Two Police Officers were in a patrol car on part of the route of the march three days before Bloody Sunday and were murdered by the Provisional IRA. The police need to confirm if they are questioning anyone in relation to that double murder or the other murders that occurred around the same time.

Are they following any lines of inquiry against individuals who were not police or army personnel serving in Londonderry at that time?
Save the tears Flegg, how many of these murders were carried out by your beloved "security forces" with virtual impunity or were the result of Brit/loyalist collusion?
I'm with Jack, delighted that the bigot is feeling hard done by.
 
Is Fleggory comparing the IRA to the British Army?

Now, that's progress.
 
I'd be surprised if it goes anywhere but if does there will be quid pro, that is how the game is played...
 
T

Thomas_..

vivabrigada said:
Fleggory, on his facebook, is at his usual whataboutery, saying there are over 3000 unsolved murders (is there?).


Save the tears Flegg, how many of these murders were carried out by your beloved "security forces" with virtual impunity or were the result of Brit/loyalist collusion?
I'm with Jack, delighted that the bigot is feeling hard done by.
Typical IRA cangaroo court attitude, once arrested, immediately found guilty. To continue your quick jumping on conclusions, it´d mean "well, old chap up against the wall, the fireing squad is ready".

I wonder, who want´s to live in your Fascist-Stalinist Republican System of justice when one is already found guilty without a chance in a Trial to defend oneself?

Evidence doesn´t count for you except it´s useful for the "prosecution", doesn´t it? Like it or not, not every Para on Bloody Sunday was emptying his Magazine, some didn´t fire even a single shot. But it´s enough for your ilk to have been a member of the Paras to be convicted. That´s not justice, that´s simply revenge.
 
between the bridges said:
I'd be surprised if it goes anywhere but if does there will be quid pro, that is how the game is played...
You may be right.................it's hard to see which outcome will be worse, for those of a unionist bent...................and I think you'll find that quo has already been pro'd.........so to speak..................:roll:
 
Quare laff if he turned out to be a fenian , wha ?
 
Se0samh said:
Who cares what religion he professes? What matters is, what he may have done and why...................:shock:
For the " why " read this analysis, and forget the conspiratorial nonsense that passes for comment around here.

Bloody Sunday: Paras were the wrong regiment in the wrong place

The fact that a number of the innocents shot on Bloody Sunday were not killed by new recruits who were scared and panicked, but by veterans of 3-5 years’ experience, shows how the aggressive ethos of the Parachute Regiment failed them when they were faced with conducting operations outside of conventional warfare.
Click to expand...
Moreover, the failure of the company’s leaders to rein their men in during half an hour of firing again points to this innate aggressive ethos, a lack of understanding of the necessity of minimum use of force in aid to the civil power missions, and poor tactical awareness. Leadership requires constant reiterating of the ground rules for acceptable behaviour in high threat situations. The Paras’ tactical leaders failed in this as it was contrary to their training and ethos.
Indeed, the overly aggressive stance taken on the Bogside and the massive implications this had on the social, political and military landscape in Northern Ireland has since fundamentally changed the British army’s approach to tackling civil unrest and counter insurgencies. My own education in the methods of counter insurgency and civil unrest policing are a direct result of the tragic and unjustifiable killings enacted 43 years ago.
Thomas_.. said:
Typical IRA cangaroo court attitude, once arrested, immediately found guilty. To continue your quick jumping on conclusions, it´d mean "well, old chap up against the wall, the fireing squad is ready".

I wonder, who want´s to live in your Fascist-Stalinist Republican System of justice when one is already found guilty without a chance in a Trial to defend oneself?

Evidence doesn´t count for you except it´s useful for the "prosecution", doesn´t it? Like it or not, not every Para on Bloody Sunday was emptying his Magazine, some didn´t fire even a single shot. But it´s enough for your ilk to have been a member of the Paras to be convicted. That´s not justice, that´s simply revenge.
I didn't find anyone guilty in any Cangaroo court nor did i say all paras that day killed people. but don't let the truth get in the way. If you want the British to have immunity for the many murders of citizens in Ireland as long as they were fenians, just say so.
 
Thomas_.. said:
Typical IRA cangaroo court attitude, once arrested, immediately found guilty. To continue your quick jumping on conclusions, it´d mean "well, old chap up against the wall, the firing squad is ready".
Them 'cangaroo' courts are a sod. At least Thomas is aping flegger grammar.
 
