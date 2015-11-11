ex-Para Arrested Over Bloody Sunday Murders

Gregory Campbell





Whilst almost two hundred million pounds has been spent investigating the events of 30th January 1972, today arrests have been made in relation to the event while there are 3,000 unsolved murders across Northern Ireland, including those by the Provisional IRA in the days and weeks leading up to Bloody Sunday.



It remains to be seen whether the current investigations will focus solely on the actions of soldiers on that day or whether progress will be made on arresting others who were engaged in illegal terrorist activity at the same time.



Two Police Officers were in a patrol car on part of the route of the march three days before Bloody Sunday and were murdered by the Provisional IRA. The police need to confirm if they are questioning anyone in relation to that double murder or the other murders that occurred around the same time.



Are they following any lines of inquiry against individuals who were not police or army personnel serving in Londonderry at that time?