Hi All,
I have just read the below RTE article about how little the British know about Ireland.
https://www.rte.ie/brainstorm/2020/0...about-ireland/
It reminds me of the time that Beth Webster, a member of BBCs Eggheads quiz team, thought that the population of the Republic of Ireland was 24.8 million (when given multiple choice options of 4.8m, 14.8m or 24.8m). She is one of the best quizzers in the UK and she probably never got such a basic question so wrong in her entire quizzing career.
If anyone has any similar examples of how little the British know about Ireland, can you please post them here.
Thanks In Advance for all responses
