Examples of How Little the British know about Ireland

I remember a few times in the old days when you'd be booking accommodation over the phone - if you were booking somewhere in the UK and started giving them your phone number, they would be totally baffled when you gave them the international code. They seemed to think they would not need it, like ringing a local number. I remember a guy in Brighton who I booked an apartment from accused me of giving him a false number!



In fairness, ignorance about Ireland is not limited to the British. We tend to have something of an exaggerated view of our fame in the world. Last year in Portugal, a German guy asked me whether I had voted for or against Brexit (I had already told him I was Irish, so it wasn't that he was confused about my nationality. He seemed to think Ireland would be leaving the EU along with the UK). I also remember a Maltese bar owner rather hilariously refusing to believe that the Republic of Ireland was actually an independent country - 'oh you mean you have home rule?' were his actual words. I actually showed him Irish euro coins to try and convince him, but he was still convinced I was having him on.