Major causes of homelessness in America are: alcohol and drug abuse, loss of jobs, poor health including mental health,lack of affordable health care, inadequate funding of social housing and social welfare, gentrification of low cost housing in cities with high housing costs, lack of affordability of housing in those cities, difficulties of America's huge prison population in finding work after release from prison and,above all, NIMBY home owner opposition to housing building facilitated by politicians.Ireland's homelessness has similar causes except that temporary shelter and social welfare are funded more generously, the prison population is relatively low compared to America and access to health care is free, though with endless waiting lists for many illnesses.