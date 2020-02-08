Exit poll of February 8 2020 - 99% of Irish speakers voted in the last election

Barroso said:



According to @NextIrishGE, the proportion who claimed not to be able to speak Irish is 33%, and 3% did not answer - leaving 64% of those who voted claiming to be able to speak the language (to whatever extent) of which 29% can but don't ever speak Irish. This 64% of the 2.2m who voted gives a total of 1.41m Irish-speaking voters.



Of that 64%, 10% stated that they can speak Irish and do so regularly, while 26% more can speak Irish and do so occasionally. Added together, that makes 36% of those who voted, which is a lot of Irish-speaking voters, just under 800,000. However even if you limit your count to the keen 10% who use it regularly that makes 220,000 voters.



Full data here:



Now, this is people self-reporting, so we can compare it directly to the most recent census figures - and in our most recent census, 40% claimed to be able to speak Irish, also self-reported.



Now I'm not saying that I believe that all of these people (40%) have fluency in Irish, just that it is interesting to juxtapose the figures, given that both sets of figures are self-reported, with no pressure in either case on anyone to say yay or nay.



So my first question is - how do we get from 40% in 2016 to 64% in 2020?

Well, to begin with, 64% of voters gives 1.41m people, while 40% of the whole population in 2016 (which was 4.74m) is 1.896m, a difference of 0.486m - so that 64% of voters is actually less than the 40% of the general public. Of course the 40% of Irish speakers counted in the census includes the under-18s who are around 25% of our population. If we say that a quarter of the 1.896m Irish speakers counted in the census are under 18, and subtract that number from 1.896m, we get 1.422m adult Irish speakers - which is very close indeed to the 1.41m voters who speak Irish.



We can and some of course will quibble about how representative the exit poll is of the voting public at large, but if the figures above are at all close to reality, we see that almost all Irish speakers actually take the time to vote; and that something over one third of voters are practising Irish speakers.



Perhaps it is time for politicians to sit up and take notice of these facts. I'm very interested in one aspect of the exit poll taken on the 8th of February, the section about the Irish language.According to @NextIrishGE, the proportion who claimed not to be able to speak Irish is 33%, and 3% did not answer - leaving 64% of those who voted claiming to be able to speak the language (to whatever extent) of which 29% can but don't ever speak Irish. This 64% of the 2.2m who voted gives a total of 1.41m Irish-speaking voters.Of that 64%, 10% stated that they can speak Irish and do so regularly, while 26% more can speak Irish and do so occasionally. Added together, that makes 36% of those who voted, which is a lot of Irish-speaking voters, just under 800,000. However even if you limit your count to the keen 10% who use it regularly that makes 220,000 voters.Full data here: To what extent can you and do you speak Irish? Now, this is people self-reporting, so we can compare it directly to the most recent census figures - and in our most recent census, 40% claimed to be able to speak Irish, also self-reported.Now I'm not saying that I believe that all of these people (40%) have fluency in Irish, just that it is interesting to juxtapose the figures, given that both sets of figures are self-reported, with no pressure in either case on anyone to say yay or nay.So my first question is - how do we get from 40% in 2016 to 64% in 2020?Well, to begin with, 64% of voters gives 1.41m people, while 40% of the whole population in 2016 (which was 4.74m) is 1.896m, a difference of 0.486m - so that 64% of voters is actually less than the 40% of the general public. Of course the 40% of Irish speakers counted in the census includes the under-18s who are around 25% of our population. If we say that a quarter of the 1.896m Irish speakers counted in the census are under 18, and subtract that number from 1.896m, we get 1.422m adult Irish speakers - which is very close indeed to the 1.41m voters who speak Irish.We can and some of course will quibble about how representative the exit poll is of the voting public at large, but if the figures above are at all close to reality, we see that almost all Irish speakers actually take the time to vote; and that something over one third of voters are practising Irish speakers.Perhaps it is time for politicians to sit up and take notice of these facts. Click to expand...

Sit up and take notice of what exactly ...more Tax breaks , more state jobs , more quangoes , more perks , even more bonus LC points and even more elitism ?FFS Irish speakers bleed the place dry as it is ..what more do you want