Extravagant government equal pay offer to hospital consultants panders to their workers co-op mentality

Taoiseach Varadkar,formerly a doctor, recently announced a pay increase with equal pay of $250,000 for all hospital consultants who will work for public patients only with no option for private practice. This equal pay offer is inherently extravagant and panders to the paradoxical workers co-op mentality of rich doctors. The offer is extravagent because to attract the scarcest consultant specialties in what is to an extent an international market in the English speaking world, the pay of all Irish consultants must match the pay of what would be the highest paid when influenced by that market. That results in maybe 80% of the consultants being paid a lot more than necessary given the big international pay differences between specialties.
The American market in medical care which has a lot of local oligopolies not subject to antirust law illustrates such huge pay differences going by the 2019 pay report by www.medscape.com The report surveyed 20,000 doctors in over 30 specialties.Annual pay levels were Orthopedics $482k, Cardiac $471k, Anesthesiology 392, General Surgeon 362, Oncology 359, Ob/Gyn 303, Psychiatry 260, Internal Medicine 243, Pediatrics 225. Under the Irish equl pay system, the Pediatrics pay would be 482 instead of 225, a colossal waste of money.
In practice, the Irish system has failed to pay enough for the scarcest specialties going by shameful hospital waiting lists,even for critical but simple cataract operations to prevent blindness.
Another failure is that equal pay fails to send a market signal to doctors to make a career in the scarcest specialties, prolonging scarcity.
