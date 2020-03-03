Face-masks & covid19

Coronavirus: Should everybody be wearing masks to combat Covid-19? Debate complicated by shortage of protective equipment and conflicting advice on masks

We have been assured by W.H.O. and other health authorities that surgical face-masks do not work to limit the transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Unless you are a healthcare then they do work, mysteriously.Correlation is not causation, but it is an observed fact that countries where there is widespread use of face-masks have fared better than those who have not. Fewer cases by orders of magnitude.Moreover, there is a large scientific literature showing that surgical masks are effective (not 100% but effective) in blocking the transmission of respiratory viruses such as SARS, another coronavirus. In limiting the spread of disease, even partially effective measures are critical. It is not about blocking transmission by 100%, but by lowering R0 towards 1.Here is a review from 2011:Even the Irish Times, always hopelessly behind the curve, is preparing the ground for an admission that the advice from the medical-industrial complex may have been wrong:Europeans sneered at Asian countries for their use of face-masks, but it may turn out they were right all along.In my opinion, the "expert" guidance was wrong, groundless and dis-honest. If the aim was to protect the supply to healthcare workers then tell people he truth. Lying during a pandemic is not a good look. People can and do improvise their own masks.If this turns out to be correct, the medical establishment has made a terrible mistake. They will have cost tens of thousands of lives. They will have destroyed the economic well-being of a generation.We had plenty of time to produce vast quantities of surgical-masks from early february but declined to do so on the basis of "expert advice".If the "experts" were wrong, as they were during the 2008 financial crisis, this could be a scandal that rock the foundations of he medical-industrial complex.