Face-masks & covid19

Volatire

Volatire

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2012
Messages
14,562
We have been assured by W.H.O. and other health authorities that surgical face-masks do not work to limit the transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Unless you are a healthcare then they do work, mysteriously.

Correlation is not causation, but it is an observed fact that countries where there is widespread use of face-masks have fared better than those who have not. Fewer cases by orders of magnitude.

EUdJERRUUAAhwtY?format=jpg&name=900x900.jpg

Moreover, there is a large scientific literature showing that surgical masks are effective (not 100% but effective) in blocking the transmission of respiratory viruses such as SARS, another coronavirus. In limiting the spread of disease, even partially effective measures are critical. It is not about blocking transmission by 100%, but by lowering R0 towards 1.

Here is a review from 2011:


Even the Irish Times, always hopelessly behind the curve, is preparing the ground for an admission that the advice from the medical-industrial complex may have been wrong:

www.irishtimes.com

Coronavirus: Should everybody be wearing masks to combat Covid-19?

Debate complicated by shortage of protective equipment and conflicting advice on masks
www.irishtimes.com www.irishtimes.com

"Yet, given the lack of definitive knowledge about how coronavirus is spread, many experts now argue that something is better than nothing, and that masks can play a role, alongside social distancing and hand hygiene, in further reducing the rate of transmission.

Regulators in the US are said to be mulling a change of guidelines in relation to masks, while countries such as Austria and the Czech Republic have made the wearing of masks compulsory in public."

Europeans sneered at Asian countries for their use of face-masks, but it may turn out they were right all along.

In my opinion, the "expert" guidance was wrong, groundless and dis-honest. If the aim was to protect the supply to healthcare workers then tell people he truth. Lying during a pandemic is not a good look. People can and do improvise their own masks.

If this turns out to be correct, the medical establishment has made a terrible mistake. They will have cost tens of thousands of lives. They will have destroyed the economic well-being of a generation.

We had plenty of time to produce vast quantities of surgical-masks from early february but declined to do so on the basis of "expert advice".

If the "experts" were wrong, as they were during the 2008 financial crisis, this could be a scandal that rock the foundations of he medical-industrial complex.
 


Volatire

Volatire

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2012
Messages
14,562
www.thetimes.co.uk

Start wearing face masks, Britain urged

Britain is under pressure to follow other countries in recommending the general use of face masks as a western consensus against their widespread adoption appeared to be crumbling.Scientists have
www.thetimes.co.uk www.thetimes.co.uk

"Britain is under pressure to follow other countries in recommending the general use of face masks as a western consensus against their widespread adoption appeared to be crumbling.

Scientists have criticised the British government for still maintaining a stance that claims masks serve little purpose for the general public and should be reserved mainly for healthcare workers."
 
G

greencharade

Well-known member
Joined
May 10, 2019
Messages
323
Were the Chinese not also into face-masks?

Western economies, including ours, are likely paying the price for converting themselves to service entities, with relatively few manufacturing capabilities remaining.

I would classify the current situation as an emergency - why do we not identify and direct companies to divert their production to things that we as a country need? Only one answer - ideology again.
 
Volatire

Volatire

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2012
Messages
14,562
"Experts" changing their minds everywhere it seems:

www.theatlantic.com

Everyone Thinks They’re Right About Masks

How the coronavirus travels through the air has become one of the most divisive debates in this pandemic.
www.theatlantic.com www.theatlantic.com

"There’s still a good case for masks, though, even if they can’t stop viruses from getting in: They can stop viruses from getting out. “I’ve been slightly dismissive of masks, but I was looking at them in the wrong way,” Harvard’s Bill Hanage told me. “You’re not wearing them to stop yourself getting infected, but to stop someone else getting infected.” This might be especially important for SARS-CoV-2, which can spread without immediately causing symptoms. If people are infectious before they fall sick, then everyone should wear face masks “when going out in public, in one additional societal effort to slow the spread of the virus down,” says Thomas Inglesby of the John Hopkins Center for Health Security."
 
petaljam

petaljam

Moderator
Joined
Nov 23, 2012
Messages
32,383
greencharade said:
Were the Chinese not also into face-masks?
Click to expand...
Good question. I'm not sure. Worth looking into.

greencharade said:
Western economies, including ours, are likely paying the price for converting themselves to service entities, with relatively few manufacturing capabilities remaining.

I would classify the current situation as an emergency - why do we not identify and direct companies to divert their production to things that we as a country need? Only one answer - ideology again.
Click to expand...
Yes, unbridled capitalism. Buy wherever it's cheapest, ie usually where there's no social protection for workers, and to hell with local unemployment rates.

Also, privatise healthcare as much as possible because lazy public sector workers/big government blah blah.

Some of us have been pointing this out for years. The race to the bottom was only ever good for a few of the world's wealthiest people.
 
ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 17, 2011
Messages
51,647
Why do they work in medical backgrounds? Well, that might be to do with years of training and practise. Then there is also the reality that when they take a mask off (the way it is meant to be taken off) they most likely immediately sterilise their hands.

Non-medical personnel would be fumbling around their mask with their filthy hands, whether that be taking it off or if they are adjusting it because they are not used to wearing one. They would also likely do they same to their children's masks, and potentially infect their children with their filthy hands.

Masks are good for not spreading it to others because they stop the projectile spread via a cough or sneeze, but they are of little use in preventing the wearer catching it.

Oh and in the far East, they typically wear them to stop them spreading it...It is a different culture.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top