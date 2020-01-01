Failure by doctors to diagnose a cyst on the brain.

davidcameron
HSE apologises to family of woman kept on life support
The HSE and the Regional Hospital Mullingar, have apologised to the family of a 26-year-old pregnant woman who was kept on life support against their wishes due to concerns about the Eighth Amendment.
www.rte.ie
This case has been discussed on the "Post-8th Discussion" thread.The Health Service Executive and the Regional Hospital Mullingar have apologised to the family of a 26-year-old pregnant woman who was kept on life support against her family's wishes due to concerns about the Eighth Amendment.
Natasha Perie, who was a mother of two children, was around 15 weeks' pregnant with her third child, when she suffered a brain cyst, which was undetected and then ruptured.
However, this OP concerns the failure to diagnose the cyst. If a pregnant woman goes to hospital and complains of a severe pain in the head, isn't the doctor who is responsible for her care supposed to consider all possible diagnoses instead of dismissing the ailment as a migraine or some other non-fatal condition?
Why did the doctor in this case fail to consider the possibility of a brain cyst?