Failure by doctors to diagnose a cyst on the brain.

HSE apologises to family of woman kept on life support

The HSE and the Regional Hospital Mullingar, have apologised to the family of a 26-year-old pregnant woman who was kept on life support against their wishes due to concerns about the Eighth Amendment.
The Health Service Executive and the Regional Hospital Mullingar have apologised to the family of a 26-year-old pregnant woman who was kept on life support against her family's wishes due to concerns about the Eighth Amendment.

Natasha Perie, who was a mother of two children, was around 15 weeks' pregnant with her third child, when she suffered a brain cyst, which was undetected and then ruptured.
This case has been discussed on the "Post-8th Discussion" thread.

However, this OP concerns the failure to diagnose the cyst. If a pregnant woman goes to hospital and complains of a severe pain in the head, isn't the doctor who is responsible for her care supposed to consider all possible diagnoses instead of dismissing the ailment as a migraine or some other non-fatal condition?

Why did the doctor in this case fail to consider the possibility of a brain cyst?
 


Are you serious? Like...really?

Let’s start with “because every health system would collapse in a month if doctors had to check for the least likely of possibilities for every set of symptoms”.
 
Are you serious? Like...really?

Let’s start with “because every health system would collapse in a month if doctors had to check for the least likely of possibilities for every set of symptoms”.
It wouldn't take a great leap of a rational person's imagination to consider the likelihood of a severe headache in the case of a pregnant woman being fatal. The parameters in this case are relatively narrow.
 
