Failure by doctors to diagnose a cyst on the brain.

HSE apologises to family of woman kept on life support The HSE and the Regional Hospital Mullingar, have apologised to the family of a 26-year-old pregnant woman who was kept on life support against their wishes due to concerns about the Eighth Amendment.

Natasha Perie, who was a mother of two children, was around 15 weeks' pregnant with her third child, when she suffered a brain cyst, which was undetected and then ruptured. Click to expand...

This case has been discussed on the "Post-8th Discussion" thread.However, this OP concerns the failure to diagnose the cyst. If a pregnant woman goes to hospital and complains of a severe pain in the head, isn't the doctor who is responsible for her care supposed to consider all possible diagnoses instead of dismissing the ailment as a migraine or some other non-fatal condition?Why did the doctor in this case fail to consider the possibility of a brain cyst?