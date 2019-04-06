Fake Irish Nationalists - is there such a thing?

Now that the war is over (pending Brexit) can we list examples of fake Irish Nationalism in Irish history
As in those who pretend now they were strong Irish nationalists back in the day - but in reality didnt dive a sh-one-t back then
And those who faked victimhood for their own advantage
No one doubts that there were very many real victims of the Troubles in NI (and in the years prior to that) but there were some who jumped on the victimhood bandwagon for their own advantage
Who were they and can we expose them?
 


who would you yourself be thinking of ?
 
neiphin said:
i cant think of any at the moment
throw out a suggestion
You know the way some priveledged NI Catholics now pretend they were victims all along?
Some of them were never impacted by the Troubles at all and now look for credibility as if they were the victims originally?
In reality it was the working classes / unemployed Catholics who bore the brunt of NI discrimination
 
darkhorse4 said:
You know the way some priveledged NI Catholics now pretend they were victims all along?
Some of them were never impacted by the Troubles at all and now look for credibility as if they were the victims originally?
In reality it was the working classes / unemployed Catholics who bore the brunt of NI discrimination
for argument let us agree that the north was a war zone

i would argue that everyone was effected (mentally, their all scared)
i strongly disagree with levels of victimhood
 
neiphin said:
for argument let us agree that the north was a war zone

i would argue that everyone was effected (mentally, their all scared)
i strongly disagree with levels of victimhood
No I agree absolutely everyone was a victim on both sides
But sometimes the most mentally scarred are in denial about the wounds remaining in their own persona
Sometimes those are the hardest to fix
 
darkhorse4 said:
No I agree absolutely everyone was a victim on both sides
But sometimes the most mentally scarred are in denial about the wounds remaining in their own persona
Sometimes those are the hardest to fix
that would go without saying

what do they normally do with people who suffer from siege mentality ?
 
neiphin said:
that would go without saying

what do they normally do with people who suffer from siege mentality ?
Well that wouldn't be my chosen expertise as I have never experienced a siege
So tell me what do people normally do in a siege?
And what sieges were you involved in?
Very interesting ...
 
darkhorse4 said:
Well that wouldn't be my chosen expertise as I have never experienced a siege
So tell me what do people normally do in a siege?
And what sieges were you involved in?
Very interesting ...
i always presumed that both communities mistrusted each other
and both would have felt besieged ,
sometimes breaking out in inter community violence which lead to a civil war because that is what was (with no winner)
 
neiphin said:
i always presumed that both communities mistrusted each other
and both would have felt besieged ,
sometimes breaking out in inter community violence which lead to a civil war because that is what was (with no winner)
Well my interpretation is that one community rudely trampled over the rights of the other as history shows
But if you describe that as both communites 'mistrusted each other' then you are either very trusting or a complete fool
And sadly I have to conclude you are the fool you portray yourself as
 
darkhorse4 said:
Well my interpretation is that one community rudely trampled over the rights of the other as history shows
But if you describe that as both communites 'mistrusted each other' then you are either very trusting or a complete fool
And sadly I have to conclude you are the fool you portray yourself as
you dont agree ?
 
darkhorse4 said:
Well, the Jews didn't trust the Nazi's either
Were they not right?
any right thinking person would agree
we got there very quickly

i suppose for people who lived through conflict and see their rights either denied or threatened
thrust is hard
 
PBP voter

Yes.

Loads of the Shinners.

Most had family who fought for the Brits in ww1.

It became trendy in the slums to become republican.
 
PBP voter said:
Yes.

Loads of the Shinners.

Most had family who fought for the Brits in ww1.

It became trendy in the slums to become republican.
And if you added up the number of people who claimed their grandfathers fought in the GPO in 1916, there would barely have been enough room to get into the place.
 
darkhorse4 said:
Now that the war is over (pending Brexit) can we list examples of fake Irish Nationalism in Irish history
As in those who pretend now they were strong Irish nationalists back in the day - but in reality didnt dive a sh-one-t back then
And those who faked victimhood for their own advantage
No one doubts that there were very many real victims of the Troubles in NI (and in the years prior to that) but there were some who jumped on the victimhood bandwagon for their own advantage
Who were they and can we expose them?
LOL. Petalhjam I could be wrong but this post is about you.

Tell us Darkhouse of how you define your own strong Irish nationalism.
 
Nnnn
Emily Davison said:
LOL. Petalhjam I could be wrong but this post is about you.

Tell us Darkhouse of how you define your own strong Irish nationalism.
Not at all
I was thinking more of SDLP types in the North during the troubles
Many of them were comfortably off professionals who never had their doors broken down by British Army looking to search the house etc
They were never able to fully understand Nationalist feeling in the working class areas of Belfast and Derry
Although they tried to fake it - but never convincingly
 
darkhorse4 said:
Nnnn

Not at all
I was thinking more of SDLP types in the North during the troubles
Many of them were comfortably off professionals who never had their doors broken down by British Army looking to search the house etc
They were never able to fully understand Nationalist feeling in the working class areas of Belfast and Derry
Although they tried to fake it - but never convincingly
So the only way to be a real Irish nationalist is by getting your door broken down by the British Army is it?
Even attempted murder by loyalists doesn't count?

So what does that say about those of you who live down south? By that measure, you must all be the fakest of fake nationalists. Specially the ones who were too busy not fighting the real Hitler to be bothered fighting all the mini Hitlers you say infested Northern Ireland.

Emily Davison said:
LOL. Petaljam I could be wrong but this post is about you.
If it is, then LOL is right. I always go around playing the nationalist victim, clearly. It's the subject of most of my posts. :ROFLMAO:

Emily Davison said:
Tell us Darkhouse of how you define your own strong Irish nationalism.
Oh yes, go on, tell us, Darkhorse, I could do with another giggle.

And while you're about it (though I won't be holding my breath, could be very dangerous!) why don't you tell us what your point is here?

If the SDLP are/were fake nationalists, playing the victim to their advantage, as you said in the OP, then tell us what advantage you think they got from it? A bit of time of TV? Seems like a ludicrously small gain compared to them and their children having to live under permanent (and not always very secure) police protection for attack from loyalists.
 
