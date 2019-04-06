Fake Irish Nationalists - is there such a thing?

D
Deleted member 51920
Now that the war is over (pending Brexit) can we list examples of fake Irish Nationalism in Irish history
As in those who pretend now they were strong Irish nationalists back in the day - but in reality didnt dive a sh-one-t back then
And those who faked victimhood for their own advantage
No one doubts that there were very many real victims of the Troubles in NI (and in the years prior to that) but there were some who jumped on the victimhood bandwagon for their own advantage
Who were they and can we expose them?
