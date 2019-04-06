Fake Irish Nationalists - is there such a thing?

darkhorse4 said: Nnnn



Not at all

I was thinking more of SDLP types in the North during the troubles

Many of them were comfortably off professionals who never had their doors broken down by British Army looking to search the house etc

They were never able to fully understand Nationalist feeling in the working class areas of Belfast and Derry

Although they tried to fake it - but never convincingly

Emily Davison said: LOL. Petaljam I could be wrong but this post is about you.

Emily Davison said: Tell us Darkhouse of how you define your own strong Irish nationalism.

So the only way to be a real Irish nationalist is by getting your door broken down by the British Army is it?Even attempted murder by loyalists doesn't count?So what does that say about those of you who live down south? By that measure, you must all be the fakest of fake nationalists. Specially the ones who were too busyfighting the real Hitler to be bothered fighting all the mini Hitlers you say infested Northern Ireland.If it is, then LOL is right. I always go around playing the nationalist victim, clearly. It's the subject of most of my posts.Oh yes, go on, tell us, Darkhorse, I could do with another giggle.And while you're about it (though I won't be holding my breath, could bedangerous!) why don't you tell us what your point is here?If the SDLP are/were fake nationalists, playing the victim to their advantage, as you said in the OP, then tell us what advantage you think they got from it? A bit of time of TV? Seems like a ludicrously small gain compared to them and their children having to live under permanent (and not always very secure) police protection for attack from loyalists.