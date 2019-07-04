Far right Hero - so called Grand Torino attacked with a milkshake.

elbart

elbart

Mar 8, 2019
111

About 21 minutes in the attack happens.


Whilst I will not condone the attack (waste of a good milkshake) it seems that milkshakes are becoming the popular choice when dealing with public figures that are disliked.
 


elbart

elbart

Mar 8, 2019
111
I

Itsalaugh

Jul 1, 2013
3,560
He has some neck on himself shouting traitor to the nation at the woman even if she was the daughter of a senior FF 26 county zealot.
 
K

kimari

Jan 16, 2011
865
dont like it
Hardly a milkshake if she mixed curry powder into whatever liquid she threw in his face the spices in that would cause severe irritation to his eyes anyone doubting that feel free to mix some up in water and splash some in your eye s
 
silverharp

silverharp

Jan 21, 2015
17,067
sure why not just fill it with acid or quick drying cement?
 
Clanrickard

Clanrickard

Apr 25, 2008
33,981
Politics matters said:
Do you know who the woman who assaulted him in the video is?
Leah Doherty. I can smell the cat litter from here.

elbart said:

About 21 minutes in the attack happens.


Whilst I will not condone the attack (waste of a good milkshake) it seems that milkshakes are becoming the popular choice when dealing with public figures that are disliked.
Buchaill Dana said:
Disliked? He was condoning arson attacks at the time. Want to play the hardman? This is what happens
This is an assault oure and simple. Don't like either of the two protagonists but I dislike people throwing anything at anyone. If you can't debate shut up.
 
Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Mar 19, 2018
10,291
kimari said:
Hardly a milkshake if she mixed curry powder into whatever liquid she threw in his face the spices in that would cause severe irritation to his eyes anyone doubting that feel free to mix some up in water and splash some in your eye s
She didn't though, did she...
 
K

kimari

Jan 16, 2011
865
dont like it
Buchaill Dana said:
She didn't though, did she...
you need to check your facts before you post she put on her facebook page [welcome to leitrim tan turd look foreward to more curry/coke shakes on the high street]
 
Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Mar 19, 2018
10,291
kimari said:
you need to check your facts before you post she put on her facebook page [welcome to leitrim tan turd look foreward to more curry/coke shakes on the high street]
She did not put curry powder in the shake.

She put a small amount of mild curry sauce from a well known fast food joint.
 
P

Pyewacket

Mar 24, 2019
3,878
I for deffo see a Food Network Series here.

Madhur Jaffrey gives tips on adding curry powder to milkshakes for political protest, Jamie Oliver advises how to slam in the shake on a motorbike as he whizzes round town, and Nigella Lawson says "Everything is better with a chocolate drizzle".
 
