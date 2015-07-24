Feminism, gender quotas and the great lie behind them that is failing our boys, our men, society and humanity?

I used to get equally annoyed by the type of feminism described until I realised it's a macrocosm of my wife (roughly once a month) - lots of moaning, asking for things we can't afford, highlighting my general uselessness despite being completely dependent on my income, insisting I don't do my fair share of the housework while sitting watching telly as I work long into the evening.



So my micro- to macro-cosm advice is: let them vent; give them a little flattery; when they ask for a horse say no but take them on a night out instead; then just ignore them and get on with more important things.



Because when you look at that long list in the OP of ways men are worse off, none of them with the exception of divorce outcomes are caused by feminism - they have always been and sadly probably always will be.



Ultimately I realise that feminism does not adversely affect my life in any way that I can't control, and it has done some good in rectifying undoubted inequalities.