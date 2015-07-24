Feminism, gender quotas and the great lie behind them that is failing our boys, our men, society and humanity?

Should gender quotas be applied by law to the candidate selection process for general elections?

  • Yes

    Votes: 43 16.5%

  • No

    Votes: 217 83.5%
EUrJokingMeRight

Feminism, gender quotas and the great lie behind them that is failing our boys, our men, society and humanity?

I read the following and reposted it here for discussion. Figures are US but I presume they would be even higher in Ireland. There is a video at the end which may be worth viewing first.

After papal infallibility is feminism really the equivalent great lie of modern times?

And what of the gender quota theory, why is it not applied (nor sought by feminists) equally across society?

80% of suicide victims are men. 97% of combat deaths; men. 93% of workplace deaths; men. 76% of all homicide victims are men. Average jail sentence by gender is 52 months for men and 19 for women. Over 90% of incarcerated are men. 77% of single homeless adults are men.

90% of divorces are started by women, and they go on to win 84% of custody claims. Following this, 71% of high school dropouts come from fatherless homes. 75% of all patients in drug abuse programs are from fatherless homes. 85% of children with behavioral disorders come from fatherless homes.

Women in the first world always talk like they have it so bad for whatever reason, but men are much more abused by the system who treat men as the "lesser" and more disposable sex.


Citations:

Suicide Rates by Sex. For many years, the suicide rate has been about 4 times higher among men than among women. In 2013, men had a suicide rate of 20.2, and women had a rate of 5.5. Of those who died by suicide in 2013, 77.9% were male and 22.1% were female. https://www.afsp.org/understanding-suicide/facts-and-figures


Mortality in female war veterans of operations enduring freedom and Iraqi freedom. Female veterans comprised 1.9% of all casualties and 2.4% of all deaths. Yet people like Hillary Clinton, the next presidential candidate said “Women are the primary victims in war, It is women who lose husbands, women who lose sons."
Mortality in female war veterans of operations enduring freedom and Iraqi freedom. - PubMed - NCBI


92% Of workplace deaths are male. (Page 8 of this.pdf document from the United States Bureau of Labour Statistics)
http://www.bls.gov/iif/oshwc/cfoi/cfch0011.pdf


This page is from the Canadian Government, and shows that roughly 75 percent of homicide victims are male in that country each year.
Victims and persons accused of homicide, by age and sex (Victims)


A Law professor at the University of Michigan has shown that there is a large sentencing gap by gender, even when all other factors are equal. https://www.law.umich.edu/newsandinfo/features/Pages/starr_gender_disparities.aspx

Here is her essay proving that there is a gender sentencing gap.
Estimating Gender Disparities in Federal Criminal Cases by Sonja B. Starr :: SSRN


Incarceration Rates by gender in the American correctional system: Over 90% Male. In addition, when you include the US prison population .... more men are actually raped than women each year in America. I can provide a citation for this as well.
Incarceration rates by gender | Prison Policy Initiative


Women initiate 66-90% of divorces year-by-year.
Who initiates the divorce more often, the wife or the husband?


About 1 in 6 custodial parents are fathers. (Top of the first page, second bullet point)
http://www.census.gov/prod/2011pubs/p60-240.pdf


Fact sheet drawn from government websites showing the percentages of dropouts from fatherless homes.
http://www.endparentalalienation.com/End_Parental_Alienation/Statistics_on_Fatherless_Homes_files/Statistics%20On%20Fatherless%20Homes.pdf


Men are 77% of single homeless adults.
http://www.nhchc.org/wp-content/uploads/2012/03/June2001HealingHands.pdf


Do the above studies and facts seem like a surprise to you? You may want to ask yourself why no one is aware of any of this, and why we live in a culture where one gender's problems are ignored, and the other gender's problems are constantly talked about. If you are a "feminist" and you are for "gender equality", then you should not have selective moral outrage.

Men's issues are never discussed because most feminists view the problems faced by men as unimportant because they view men as "privileged". That is why there are things like the missing and murdered aboriginal women hysteria, while 3/4 of murdered aboriginals are actually male according to RCMP stats. That's why there was a bring back our girls campaign all over the media for the Nigerian students, while everyone ignored the fact that every single male student was slaughtered at that school, as well as in the surrounding schools, as is been happening for YEARS. That's why when Elliot Rodger killed 4 men and 2 women, it was viewed as a crime against women, leading to the creation of the #yesallwomen hashtag. That is why when the Canadian Centre for Men and Families was created in Toronto it was viewed as controversial and a breeding ground for sexism against women by the mainstream media and feminists for daring to be male-centric. What did feminism do to raise awareness of the male victims? By thinking that men are privileged, they ignore our problems.

Feminists will argue that they are for equality by referring to the dictionary definition of feminism ... meanwhile many feminists claim that it's impossible for minority women to be racist or sexist by arguing that racism = power + prejudice. In other words, they refer to the dictionary definition of feminism to defend themselves, but ignore the dictionary definition of racism in the same breath. Why the selective reasoning? Why the selective moral outrage? Most social justice ideologues like to call themselves "progressive", because it is an ideology with movable goal posts. You can apply the words "social justice" to multiple concepts and by doing so, rationalize each one as moral. People who do this are dangerous, because the mass followers of any movement tend to rely on other's opinions to validate their experiences rather that do any real study themselves. That is why most feminists have no idea about male issues, while calling people who advocate for males issues misogynist.

Feminism attempts to get gender equality by only looking at the problems and needs of one gender, and feminists tend to brand those who do not conform with their ideology as misogynists or morally inferior. Isn't it kind of easy to see why some people might be opposed to feminism, yet supportive of gender equality? Isn't it easy to see that some men might view feminism as a movement that has failed them? Isn't it easy to see why a man might be offended when he is told that feminism is already dealing with his problems? Do you know what gynocentrism means? This whole phenomenon makes the social justice warrior saying: "Privilege is invisible to those who have it", and turns it on it's head. The majority of women I talk to think that the mens rights movement is a white supremacist misogynist hate club .... yet most people are so ignorant that they do not even realize that men's issues exist.

I end this comment with a link to a video discussing societal attitudes towards men and women:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vp8tToFv-bA

[video=youtube;vp8tToFv-bA]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vp8tToFv-bA[/video]

The video is 16 minutes long, it is worth watching in full. However the primary section referring to feminism and its failings begins at 11.40

Please give this a like if you agree with the points raised.
 
P

Why no mention of education? The data shows that boys are increasingly falling further behind girls in school, more females go to university and females dominate the most prestigious courses such as law. Boys and young men are at a massive disadvantage in education.
 
Analyzer

If they are really rich, then the current power distribution in Western society is not failing men.

In fact it is favouring the massively.
 
EUrJokingMeRight

Analyzer said:
If they are really rich, then the current power distribution in Western society is not failing men.

In fact it is favouring the massively.
I think western society favours the really rich, irrespective of gender.
 
Clanrickard

The Economist did a piece on this a few weeks ago. Basically it is working class men who are failing to achieve their potential. They are rapidly becoming an underclass. Middle class men seem to be doing just fine.
 
P

Clanrickard said:
The Economist did a piece on this a few weeks ago. Basically it is working class men who are failing to achieve their potential. They are rapidly becoming an underclass. Middle class men seem to be doing just fine.
If there's one demographic it's acceptable to despise these days it's working class straight white men. Both the liberals and conservatives despise them.
 
silverharp

As I happened to watch this yesterday I'll throw in here .This is an interesting interview and critique about the neglect of boys education in the US

[video=youtube;tV1m71WT9s0]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tV1m71WT9s0[/video]
 
EUrJokingMeRight

Henry94. said:
I still wouldn't swap.
Not even if there was only one seat left on the lifeboat, one bed left at the homeless shelter, one seat left on the train?
 
farnaby

I used to get equally annoyed by the type of feminism described until I realised it's a macrocosm of my wife (roughly once a month) - lots of moaning, asking for things we can't afford, highlighting my general uselessness despite being completely dependent on my income, insisting I don't do my fair share of the housework while sitting watching telly as I work long into the evening.

So my micro- to macro-cosm advice is: let them vent; give them a little flattery; when they ask for a horse say no but take them on a night out instead; then just ignore them and get on with more important things.

Because when you look at that long list in the OP of ways men are worse off, none of them with the exception of divorce outcomes are caused by feminism - they have always been and sadly probably always will be.

Ultimately I realise that feminism does not adversely affect my life in any way that I can't control, and it has done some good in rectifying undoubted inequalities.
 
NYCKY

The one about the pay gap always winds me up. There is never any discussion of productivity when that comes up.
 
RobertW

NYCKY said:
The one about the pay gap always winds me up. There is never any discussion of productivity when that comes up.
It's not fair that women at home watching Jeremy Kyle are not getting the same wage as their male colleagues sweating it out in the offices.
 
Socratus O' Pericles

farnaby said:
I used to get equally annoyed by the type of feminism described until I realised it's a macrocosm of my wife (roughly once a month) - lots of moaning, asking for things we can't afford, highlighting my general uselessness despite being completely dependent on my income, insisting I don't do my fair share of the housework while sitting watching telly as I work long into the evening.

So my micro- to macro-cosm advice is: let them vent; give them a little flattery; when they ask for a horse say no but take them on a night out instead; then just ignore them and get on with more important things.

Because when you look at that long list in the OP of ways men are worse off, none of them with the exception of divorce outcomes are caused by feminism - they have always been and sadly probably always will be.

Ultimately I realise that feminism does not adversely affect my life in any way that I can't control, and it has done some good in rectifying undoubted inequalities.
Accidental sock

NYCKY said:
The one about the pay gap always winds me up. There is never any discussion of productivity when that comes up.
So, "a woman's work is never done".......is the reason we pay them less?
 
T

NYCKY said:
The one about the pay gap always winds me up.
There isn't a pay gap. This "equal pay for equal work" malarkey is utter nonsense. Anybody who doesn't agree is invited to adduce evidence that men and women who do precisely the same work are paid differently as a matter of policy.
 
B

If women are getting less money for doing the same work this gives them an employable advantage under the capitalist system.

Under no Circumstances should women be paid less for doing the same work.

This would be an awful outcome for men !
 
Cahal

Some interesting points, but feminism is hardly to blame for a lot of the things on the list. The fact that these stats are american also has a big impact, what are the racial and the economic demographic of the groups, are the men poor, black, latino. Are the minority groups over represented in the groups.
For example there are more male's killed in war/conflict because there are more men involved. The same goes for violent crime in street gangs or more organized groups like the mexican or colombian cartels.
In education if boys are doing worse than girls maybe it got to do with their mentality and actions in school. Unless every teacher they have is a feminist which id find hard to believe. The rate of divorce started by women as opposed to men is completely misleading since its impossible to know the reasons for the divorce.
For me the main problem or divide is wealth a man or women with mones has more opportunities than one with out regardless of their race, religion ethnic group or sexual orientation.
 
B

I certainly would not be going down the same route as most Feminists and crying victim hood at every turn.

Everyone has difficulties in life and obstacles to overcome both male and female but the constant whinging and whaling at everything from feminists, even when things are clearly in their favor such a Education, health spend, court system etc etc is ultra annoying , it would be equally as annoying if men were to start the same victim-hood culture about everything.
 
NYCKY

Trampas said:
There isn't a pay gap. This "equal pay for equal work" malarkey is utter nonsense. Anybody who doesn't agree is invited to adduce evidence that men and women who do precisely the same work are paid differently as a matter of policy.
If it was really true, employers would be hiring only women and there would be no female unemployment.
 
