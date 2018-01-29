Feminist bias in the Irish media

P

Polybius

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 8, 2015
Messages
4,413
Is anyone else sick of the liberal media constantly trying to force feminism upon us? Several times every day I come across blatant feminist propaganda in the Irish media. RTÉ news even seems to have a new policy of only giving jobs to female presenters.

Today in the IT there is an article claiming that Irish women "still face a fight for gender equality" in the legal profession despite there being no evidence for this whatsoever. Women are increasingly coming to dominate the legal jobs in Ireland. We have a female Director of Public Prosecutions and just up until recently we had a female minister for Justice and a female Garda Commissioner. In fact the article even states that two thirds of law graduates in Ireland are women. I'm all in favour of gender equality but I'm tired of feminists claiming discrimination when there is none. Surely when only one third of law graduates are male we need to start talking about discrimination against men and boys? Sexist quangos such as the National Women's Council should not receive any public money.

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/cri...ll-face-a-fight-for-gender-equality-1.3371389
 


Mercurial

Mercurial

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 4, 2009
Messages
93,673
Polybius said:
Is anyone else sick of the liberal media constantly trying to force feminism upon us?
Click to expand...
Given that feminism is the view that men and women are equally worthy of being treated with dignity and respect - no.
 
silverharp

silverharp

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
18,893
Mercurial said:
Given that feminism is the view that men and women are equally worthy of being treated with dignity and respect - no.
Click to expand...
that's not the definition though, its supremacist ideology
 
eoghanacht

eoghanacht

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 18, 2006
Messages
32,410
I need wagmore for the mysoginy wingnuts bingo any of you loons seen him?
 
P

Polybius

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 8, 2015
Messages
4,413
Mercurial said:
Given that feminism is the view that men and women are equally worthy of being treated with dignity and respect - no.
Click to expand...
That hasn't been the correct definition of feminism for at least the last 25 years. Feminism in the West has become a female supremacist movement.
 
Mercurial

Mercurial

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 4, 2009
Messages
93,673
Polybius said:
That hasn't been the correct definition of feminism for at least the last 25 years. Feminists in the West has become a female supremacist movement.
Click to expand...
No it hasn't.
 
T

Telstar 62

Well-known member
Joined
May 28, 2013
Messages
26,604
Mercurial said:
Given that feminism is the view that men and women are equally worthy of being treated with dignity and respect - no.
Click to expand...
Strange, then, that I haven't come across many 'feminists' advocating against those areas in
the current society that discriminate against men.....:rolleyes:
 
silverharp

silverharp

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
18,893
Mercurial said:
Yes it is.
Click to expand...
you judge a movement by its behaviour and actions, not by some random definition. Also something starting with "fem" suggests one sided concerns
 
P

Polybius

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 8, 2015
Messages
4,413
Mercurial said:
No it hasn't.
Click to expand...
If feminists really want gender equality why do they never campaign on behalf of the boys and men being failed by our education system? Why do feminists claim it's sexist that males dominate university courses in STEM subjects yet they have nothing to say about females dominating law and medicine? Why do feminists not care that men are far more likely to be sent to prison? Why do feminists not care that men are more likely to be the victim of a violent crime? Why do feminists not care that men have a lower life expectancy? Why do feminists not care about the male suicide rate? Answer: Feminists aren't interested in gender equality
 
eoghanacht

eoghanacht

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 18, 2006
Messages
32,410
Shįt, bet someone had telstar.

I'll win it someday.
 
Mercurial

Mercurial

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 4, 2009
Messages
93,673
Polybius said:
If feminists really want gender equality why do they never campaign on behalf of the boys and men being failed by our education system?
Click to expand...
For the same reason that pro-life activists don't.
 
Mercurial

Mercurial

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 4, 2009
Messages
93,673
silverharp said:
you judge a movement by its behaviour and actions, not by some random definition.
Click to expand...
Okay. In which case, feminism is the view that men and women are equally worthy of being treated with dignity and respect.
 
Mercurial

Mercurial

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 4, 2009
Messages
93,673
Telstar 62 said:
Strange, then, that I haven't come across many 'feminists' advocating against those areas in
the current society that discriminate against men.....:rolleyes:
Click to expand...
I suppose the irony of complaining that a movement about helping women must be concerned with helping men is lost on you...
 
B

Betson

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 7, 2013
Messages
18,712
Polybius said:
In fact the article even states that two thirds of law graduates in Ireland are women.
Click to expand...
Yet a similar ratio but males making up the 2/3 in course like Engineering etc and we are told that discrimination has to be at play and we have to do something about it , thus the Government funded initiatives to help increase female numbers choosing stem subjects.

But when the gender ratio is reserved it is painted as a good news story and any idea of gender balance goals go out the window.

We spend a lot more public money and time fusing(Government and Media) over the choices females make in their third level course selection that we do on the huge drop out rate among males in certain demographics before they even finish 2nd level.
 
G

GDPR

1
Joined
Jul 5, 2008
Messages
217,741
Mercurial said:
Yes it is.
Click to expand...
Mercurial Mary Daly and Andrea Dworkin as well others were pretty much Female supremacists.

I think the best way to think of Feminism is that it is to the Female gender what ethno-nationalism is to nationality.
 
Mercurial

Mercurial

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 4, 2009
Messages
93,673
Betson said:
So you finally agree it is not about equality?
Click to expand...
It is about equality. In an equal society, men would realise the irony of demanding that those concerned with helping women must spend their time focusing on men instead.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom