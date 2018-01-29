Feminist bias in the Irish media

Is anyone else sick of the liberal media constantly trying to force feminism upon us? Several times every day I come across blatant feminist propaganda in the Irish media. RTÉ news even seems to have a new policy of only giving jobs to female presenters.Today in the IT there is an article claiming that Irish women "still face a fight for gender equality" in the legal profession despite there being no evidence for this whatsoever. Women are increasingly coming to dominate the legal jobs in Ireland. We have a female Director of Public Prosecutions and just up until recently we had a female minister for Justice and a female Garda Commissioner. In fact the article even states that two thirds of law graduates in Ireland are women. I'm all in favour of gender equality but I'm tired of feminists claiming discrimination when there is none. Surely when only one third of law graduates are male we need to start talking about discrimination against men and boys? Sexist quangos such as the National Women's Council should not receive any public money.