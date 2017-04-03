FG policies make housing more expensive yet again

*shrugs*



Local councillors from any party in Ireland are mostly inbred peasants obsessed with de laaaaaand. Pretty much everyone in Ireland is only a few generations at most out of the fields. It's bone-deep and could take centuries to work it's way out of our cultural DNA. It's one reason why I eventually just gave up and walked away. Not a sinner learned a single damn thing from the whole sorry saga of Honest Bert's Property Carnival, and now they're all eagerly queuing up for one more go.