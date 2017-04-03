FG policies make housing more expensive yet again

Disillusioned democrat
So, many predicted FG's policies would increase house prices and do notthing for supply and lo and behold, it came to pass.
Net impact, developers earning more, no significant increase in supply and now more people being priced out of the market.
Meanwhile REITs have had a bumper year renting out apartments they bought for a song to a population in need of accommodation.
https://www.rte.ie/news/economy/2017/0403/864686-property-prices-rose-sharply-in-latest-survey/
Thanks FG.
