FG policies make housing more expensive yet again

Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,262
So, many predicted FG's policies would increase house prices and do notthing for supply and lo and behold, it came to pass.

Net impact, developers earning more, no significant increase in supply and now more people being priced out of the market.

Meanwhile REITs have had a bumper year renting out apartments they bought for a song to a population in need of accommodation.

https://www.rte.ie/news/economy/2017/0403/864686-property-prices-rose-sharply-in-latest-survey/

Thanks FG.
 


S

SideysGhost

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 30, 2009
Messages
17,360
Aided and abetted by Fianna Fail, of course. The two cheeks of the builder's arse.

And yet half of the population are so utterly braindead they'll still loyally troop along to give FF/FG a scratch in the next election.
 
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,262
SideysGhost said:
Aided and abetted by Fianna Fail, of course. The two cheeks of the builder's arse.

And yet half of the population are so utterly braindead they'll still loyally troop along to give FF/FG a scratch in the next election.
It seems our politicians don't have any other measure of success beyond how wealthy our developers are.

What's somewhat different about this is the pure arrogance and blatant disregard for any consequences.
 
Sister Mercedes

Sister Mercedes

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 19, 2011
Messages
20,461
SideysGhost said:
Aided and abetted by Fianna Fail, of course. The two cheeks of the builder's arse.

And yet half of the population are so utterly braindead they'll still loyally troop along to give FF/FG a scratch in the next election.
SF controls Dublin Corporation and is pursuing the same anti housing policies as FG.
 
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,262
Sister Mercedes said:
SF controls Dublin Corporation and is pursuing the same anti housing policies as FG.
It's quite bizarre to be honest - the level of NIMBY-ism in Ireland is truly mindblowing.

I was walking thru SIC on Sat night - 1000s of well built "corpo" flats occupied by all sorts and had to wonder is that tha best use of a valuable asset.
 
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,262
It seems our only strategy is to continue to throw more money at developers in the hope they might actually develop as opposed to make more thru speculating that the value of land will increase.

It's a strategy based on hope, hope that some developer will break ranks and start to develop at scale and bring the rest with him/her - meanwhile the tax payer, the renter and the house buyer all get screwed.
 
M

making waves

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 2, 2010
Messages
19,516
If you want to increase supply and bring down housing prices then the government needs to build the houses themselves - a national emergency building programme through a state owned building service.
 
S

SideysGhost

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 30, 2009
Messages
17,360
Sister Mercedes said:
SF controls Dublin Corporation and is pursuing the same anti housing policies as FG.
*shrugs*

Local councillors from any party in Ireland are mostly inbred peasants obsessed with de laaaaaand. Pretty much everyone in Ireland is only a few generations at most out of the fields. It's bone-deep and could take centuries to work it's way out of our cultural DNA. It's one reason why I eventually just gave up and walked away. Not a sinner learned a single damn thing from the whole sorry saga of Honest Bert's Property Carnival, and now they're all eagerly queuing up for one more go.
 
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,262
making waves said:
If you want to increase supply and bring down housing prices then the government needs to build the houses themselves - a national emergency building programme through a state owned building service.
It's funny how Simon Coveney, with the brightest and best of the Irish civil and public service at his disposal, failed to see that supply is indeed the answer and do something more concrete (no pun intended) to provide supply - something like you've suggested.

Yet again it's heads I win, tails you lose for the developers, landlords and land owners. Do a bit of work, make some money, hold off and the value of the land increases as the demand gets to pressure cooker levels.
 
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,262
SideysGhost said:
*shrugs*

Local councillors from any party in Ireland are mostly inbred peasants obsessed with de laaaaaand. Pretty much everyone in Ireland is only a few generations at most out of the fields. It's bone-deep and could take centuries to work it's way out of our cultural DNA. It's one reason why I eventually just gave up and walked away. Not a sinner learned a single damn thing from the whole sorry saga of Honest Bert's Property Carnival, and now they're all eagerly queuing up for one more go.
The Shinners never owned land, they just got nice free flats in the city center and don't want pesky yuppies gentrifying their patch.
 
Sister Mercedes

Sister Mercedes

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 19, 2011
Messages
20,461
Disillusioned democrat said:
It's quite bizarre to be honest - the level of NIMBY-ism in Ireland is truly mindblowing.

I was walking thru SIC on Sat night - 1000s of well built "corpo" flats occupied by all sorts and had to wonder is that tha best use of a valuable asset.
I read in the FT last week that since 2007 Ireland has the highest spec building requirements for any country in the OECD. Apartments have to have at least two aspects etc ... it's made building apartments a very difficult financial prospect for developers.

Meanwhile SF and the greens have reduced the speed limit in town to 20 mph. It's like they're trying to kill the place.
 
F

Franzoni

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 3, 2010
Messages
16,327
SideysGhost said:
*shrugs*

Local councillors from any party in Ireland are mostly inbred peasants obsessed with de laaaaaand. Pretty much everyone in Ireland is only a few generations at most out of the fields. It's bone-deep and could take centuries to work it's way out of our cultural DNA. It's one reason why I eventually just gave up and walked away. Not a sinner learned a single damn thing from the whole sorry saga of Honest Bert's Property Carnival, and now they're all eagerly queuing up for one more go.
(Hilti) nail on the head....:)
 
Sister Mercedes

Sister Mercedes

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 19, 2011
Messages
20,461
making waves said:
If you want to increase supply and bring down housing prices then the government needs to build the houses themselves - a national emergency building programme through a state owned building service.
We need more that just houses. We need apartments too. Dublin is just a sprawl of mile after mile of semi detached houses, as if every household in the city is two parents and 3 school going children. Ultra low density that gives us longer commute times than cities 10 times our size.

Dermot Bannon (no radical) says that Dublin desperately needs different types of housing for different types of people at different points in their lives.
 
F

Franzoni

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 3, 2010
Messages
16,327
Disillusioned democrat said:
It's quite bizarre to be honest - the level of NIMBY-ism in Ireland is truly mindblowing.

I was walking thru SIC on Sat night - 1000s of well built "corpo" flats occupied by all sorts and had to wonder is that tha best use of a valuable asset.
You started off well but that is little more than the usual middle class moan ...

You left out gangs hanging over the end of balconies with the obligatory can of Dutch Gold in fist and the big spliff hanging from the corner of the gob....
 
Socratus O' Pericles

Socratus O' Pericles

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 12, 2009
Messages
32,965
Disillusioned democrat said:
It's quite bizarre to be honest - the level of NIMBY-ism in Ireland is truly mindblowing.

I was walking thru SIC on Sat night - 1000s of well built "corpo" flats occupied by all sorts and had to wonder is that tha best use of a valuable asset.
What should happen to a ) the flats and b ) the allsorts?
 
S

SideysGhost

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 30, 2009
Messages
17,360
Socratus O' Pericles said:
What should happen to a ) the flats and b ) the allsorts?
Imagine, those dreadful lower orders being permitted to live in actual houses like real people!

It used to annoy the hell out of me, but at a safe distance now I just find FrontParlourism to be rather sad and pathetic.
 
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,262
Franzoni said:
You started off well but that is little more than the usual middle class moan ...

You left out gangs hanging over the end of balconies with the obligatory can of Dutch Gold in fist and the big spliff hanging from the corner of the gob....
No - the point I made badly is that there are 1000s of family apartments which aren't managed proactively - many have "empty nester" couples living in 3 bedroom apartments. Social housing seems to be for life as opposed to being based on need. I believe there to be a better use of these apartments.
 
bokuden

bokuden

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 23, 2010
Messages
11,250
SideysGhost said:
Imagine, those dreadful lower orders being permitted to live in actual houses like real people!

It used to annoy the hell out of me, but at a safe distance now I just find FrontParlourism to be rather sad and pathetic.
It has real consequences on people's lives.
 
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,262
Socratus O' Pericles said:
What should happen to a ) the flats and b ) the allsorts?
The flats should be churned more proactively to make sure their full, and like social housing in reverse, some of them should be made available commercially.

The all sorts I was referring to are middle aged couples still living in state provided 3 bedroom apartments and flats, while there's homeless people 100m away. It's a really bad use of state assets.
 
F

Franzoni

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 3, 2010
Messages
16,327
Disillusioned democrat said:
It's funny how Simon Coveney, with the brightest and best of the Irish civil and public service at his disposal, failed to see that supply is indeed the answer and do something more concrete (no pun intended) to provide supply - something like you've suggested.

Yet again it's heads I win, tails you lose for the developers, landlords and land owners. Do a bit of work, make some money, hold off and the value of the land increases as the demand gets to pressure cooker levels.
If you will not be turned, you will be destroyed... Young fool.... Only now, at the end, do you understand. Your feeble skills are no match for the power of the dark side.... You have paid the price for your lack of vision...:D
 
